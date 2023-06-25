PM Modi in Egypt: Prime Minister Gets 'Order of Nile' Award, Egypt's Highest State Honour | Top Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Presidential Palace in Cairo today. The Egyptian President conferred PM Modi with the ‘Order of the Nile’ award, which is Egypt’s highest state honour. The two leaders are set to hold high-level talks and sign strategic partnership documents.

In the second leg of his two-nation visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Cairo on Saturday for the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM after 26 years. In a special gesture, PM Modi was welcomed at the airport in Cairo by Egypt’s Prime Minister and accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour.

PM Modi also met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, famous thinker Tarek Heggy and popular yoga instructors Reem Jabak and Nada Adel during his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his maiden state visit to Egypt by holding discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and top Cabinet ministers on deepening trade relations and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold a meeting with the Egyptian PM, the Indian flag was seen hoisted alongside the Egyptian flag.

PM Modi Egypt Visit Top Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Al-Hakim Mosque and the Heliopolis War Memorial in Cairo today.

He is set to attend a luncheon hosted by the Egyptian president at 4:30 pm and emplane for New Delhi afterwards.

Earlier, PM Modi met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawky Ibrahim Allam and held discussions on the relations between India and Egypt and interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and the Bohra community.

“I was honoured to meet the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawky Ibrahim Allam. We had rich discussions on the relations between India and Egypt, especially the cultural and people-to-people ties," PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.

PM Modi also met with Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company and discussed topics related to the economy and investments.

“My meeting with Mr Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, was fruitful. In addition to discussing topics related to the economy and investments, I enjoyed hearing about his passion for preserving Egypt’s cultural heritage," he tweeted.

The Indian Prime Minister also met with the famous thinker Tarek Heggy. “I had the pleasure of communicating with the famous thinker Tarek Heggy. I listened to his insightful views on global issues. I admire his rich knowledge of issues related to different cultures," he tweeted.