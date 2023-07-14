PM Modi France Visit Highlights: PM Modi Bids Adieu to France after a 'Memorable' Two-Day Visit, Departs for UAE

Curated By: Majid Alam
Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 06:17 IST
Paris, France
PM Narendra Modi France Visit Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday bid adieu to France after a successful two-day visit to the country that heralded a new chapter in the India-France relationship. His next stop is UAE. In a tweet, Modi described this visit as a memorable one. During his trip, he engaged in extensive discussions with President Emmanuel Macron to advance the bilateral partnership. PM Modi met prominent personalities in Paris, including 100-year-old Yoga enthusiast Charlotte Chopin and CEO of Chanel Leena Nair.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids adieu to Paris following a successful visit that heralded a new chapter in the India-France relationship. PM now emplanes for Abu Dhabi for the next leg of his visit.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his France visit, he said this two-day trip was “a memorable one."
“It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations," PM Modi tweeted.
At the banquet dinner in Paris on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that France’s highest honour bestowed upon him by French President Emmanuel Macron is not only a matter of pride for m him but for all 140 crore Indians.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Louvre Museum in Paris for banquet dinner. French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron received PM Modi.
“Long live the French-Indian friendship," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet with selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
French President Emmanuel Macron has presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a framed replica of a 1916 photograph depicting a Parisian offering flowers to a Sikh officer, as well as a replica of the Charlemagne chessmen dating back to the 11th Century. Additionally, Macron gifted Modi a collection of novels, “A la recherche du temps perdu" (In Search of Lost Time) by Marcel Proust, published between 1913 and 1927.
“We (India and France) are celebrating the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership," PM Modi said at the closing ceremony of the CEO Forum in Paris, France.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted French President Emmanuel Macron a sandalwood replica of Sitar. The exquisite replica of the Sitar, crafted from pure sandalwood, showcases the ancient art of sandalwood carving from Southern India. Adorned with images of Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge and music, and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, this decorative piece also features intricate carvings depicting motifs from Indian culture, alongside the majestic peacock - India’s national bird, according to an official release.
“We will discuss cooperation on small and modular nuclear reactors, take our cooperation in nuclear energy forward," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He also said, “India and France have been together in war against terror. We believe strong action needs to be taken to end cross border terrorism."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Covid-19 crisis and the Ukraine conflict with Russia during his joint statement in Elysee Palace with French President Emmanuel Macron. “The impact of the COVID pandemic and the Ukraine conflict has been felt worldwide. It is essential for all countries to make united efforts to solve these problems. We firmly believe that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India is prepared to contribute to the restoration of lasting peace," he said.
France joining as partner in development of National Museum in India, PM Modi said. He also added, “We have agreed to launch India’s Unified Payment Interface in France."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said defence ties have been an important pillar in the relationship between India and France. “France is a crucial partner for us in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat."
“Dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions to any problem," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron. “We will be opening a new Indian consulate in the city of Marseille, located in the south of France. We appreciate the decision to grant long-term visas to people of Indian origin studying in France," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “I extend my warm wishes to the people of France on their National Day. This day symbolises values such as liberty, equality, and fraternity, which hold significance worldwide. These values form the cornerstone of the relationship between our two democratic nations"
Yesterday, President Macron bestowed upon me the Best National Award (Legion of Honour) of France. This honor represents the pride of 1.4 billion Indians. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to President Macron for the warm welcome received in the beautiful city of Paris: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a joint statement said, “We are celebrating the 25th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership. Building upon the strong foundation of the past 25 years, we are now preparing a roadmap for the next 25 years, setting bold and ambitious goals."
PM Modi said, “France is an important partner in ‘Make in India’. The successful launch of Chandrayaan has elated the entire nation, marking a significant achievement for our scientists. India and France have a longstanding cooperation in the field of space. Indian athletes are eagerly looking forward to the Paris Olympics next year, and I extend my best wishes to President Macron and his team for organizing the event. We are also working on the Indo-Pacific cooperation roadmap. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions to any problem."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron said, “We see France as our natural partner… In these two days, we have the opportunity to discuss all mutual interest topics. We are identifying areas of mutual interest to enhance cooperation. We also reached an understanding on the utilization of India’s UPI in France. Climate change and the environment are shared priorities… In this regard, we already have an international solar alliance."
French President Emmanuel Macron said, “…We can’t forget the youth… By 2030, we aim to send 30,000 French students to India… For young Indians aspiring to pursue higher education in France, we want to establish a favorable visa policy…"
French President Emmanuel Macron, addressing joint press meet with PM Modi at Élysée Palace in Paris, said, he was happy to see Indian contingent at the Bastille Day military parade earlier in the day. We are moving ahead on the basis of historic trust. Together, we can find solutions for global crises.
French President Emmanuel Macron receives Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Elysee Palace in Paris. The top leaders will hold bilateral discussions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “delighted" to meet aerospace engineer and astronaut Thomas Pesquet in Paris and said, “When it comes to motivating youngsters towards science and space, Thomas Pesquet’s name figures prominently. It was a delight to meet him and exchange views on a wide range of subjects. His energy and insights are very valuable."
Aerospace engineer and astronaut Thomas Pesquet met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris. He told the media, “I think he (PM Modi) is thinking about space in the right way. Space is used in navigation systems, disaster relief, for urban planning and that’s what he is focused on."
Chanel Global CEO Leena Nair, after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the premier was very keen to to support other women and girls in business. “You could see his passion and commitment. Prime Minister is really interested in ensuring that India is investment hub for everyone," she said. Discussions were held with PM Modi on the issues pertaining to India’s development, with a particular focus on empowering artisans, especially those engaged in the art of chikankari (traditional embroidery). There were also discussions on how to transform Khadi into a global brand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the Global CEO of Chanel, Leena Nair during his meeting with top personalities in Paris. In a tweet he said. “It’s always a delight to meet a person of Indian origin who has made a mark at the world stage. We had a great conversation about ways to further boost skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said: “In Paris, I had the opportunity to meet the remarkable Charlotte Chopin. She began practising Yoga at the age of 50. She’s going to turn hundred soon but her passion towards Yoga and fitness has only increased over the years."
PM Modi met notable dignitaries along with French First Lady Brigitte Macron after attending the Bastille Day military parade in Paris.
>
PM Modi met notable dignitaries after attending the Bastille Day military parade in Paris
“This 14 July, soldiers and Rafale aircraft from India are marching and flying alongside our troops. We honour the memory of those who fought with the French in the First World War. We shall never forget," Macron said in a tweet.
A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade
French President Emmanuel Macron said India is a giant in world history and has a decisive role to play in the future. “A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the July 14 parade," Macron said.
Throughout the parade, Macron was seen animatedly explaining to Modi the nuances of the traditional parade. The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations.
PM Modi thanked French President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron for hosting a private dinner for him at the Elysee Palace in Paris. PM Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on a two-day visit on Thursday. He will join Macron for the French National Day celebrations on Friday as the Guest of Honour.
Earlier on Thursday, Modi was conferred with the highest honour of France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron. On Thursday evening, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at the La Seine Musicale and announced an agreement for the use of UPI in France, opening a huge new market for the Indian innovation in cashless instant payment. He said very soon Indian tourists will be able to make rupee payments using UPI from atop the Eiffel Tower.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, the two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties.