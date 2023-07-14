PM Modi France Visit Highlights: PM Modi Bids Adieu to France after a 'Memorable' Two-Day Visit, Departs for UAE

He held discussions with Nair on ways to “further boost skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular.” PM Modi joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds here during the French National Day celebrations. Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also joined the flypast on the occasion along with French jets. Marching to the tune of ‘saare jahan se achcha’, the 269-member Indian tri-services contingent participated in the parade and joined the flypast. Prime Minister Modi saluted the Indian contingent as it passed the dais where Macron, he and other dignitaries were seated.

Throughout the parade, Macron was seen animatedly explaining to Modi the nuances of the traditional parade. The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations.

PM Modi thanked French President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron for hosting a private dinner for him at the Elysee Palace in Paris. PM Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on a two-day visit on Thursday. He will join Macron for the French National Day celebrations on Friday as the Guest of Honour.

Earlier on Thursday, Modi was conferred with the highest honour of France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron. On Thursday evening, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at the La Seine Musicale and announced an agreement for the use of UPI in France, opening a huge new market for the Indian innovation in cashless instant payment. He said very soon Indian tourists will be able to make rupee payments using UPI from atop the Eiffel Tower.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, the two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties.