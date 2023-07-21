Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRain NewsRaigad LandslideSeema HaiderHindon River
PM Modi Greets Cong Chief Kharge on His Birthday

Kharge is the first non-Gandhi member who became the president of the Congress party in more than two decades

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 11:37 IST

Delhi, India

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge. (Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his 81st birthday.

"Best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

The Congress leader thanked him for his wishes.

    • The Dalit leader from Karnataka has risen from a humble background to play an important role in several positions in his party and governments at his home state and the Centre.

    He is the first non-Gandhi family member to be the Congress president in more than two decades as his party looks to him to steer it back to a position of strength following several electoral setbacks.

