Home » India » PM Modi Greets People on Ashadhi Ekadashi

PM Modi Greets People on Ashadhi Ekadashi

Devouts believe that Lord Vishnu goes to rest for four months, known as 'chaturmaas', on this day and nothing auspicious is done during the period

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 14:54 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Thursday. (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Thursday.

    Modi tweeted, “Wishing everyone a blessed Ashadhi Ekadashi. May this sacred day inspire us to embrace virtues of devotion, humility and compassion in line with the Warkari tradition. With Bhagwan Vitthal’s blessings, may we always work together to build a happy, peaceful and inclusive society."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 29, 2023, 14:54 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 14:54 IST
