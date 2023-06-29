PM Modi Greets People on Ashadhi Ekadashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Thursday.
Devouts believe that Lord Vishnu goes to rest for four months, known as ‘chaturmaas’, on this day and nothing auspicious is done during the period.
Modi tweeted, “Wishing everyone a blessed Ashadhi Ekadashi. May this sacred day inspire us to embrace virtues of devotion, humility and compassion in line with the Warkari tradition. With Bhagwan Vitthal’s blessings, may we always work together to build a happy, peaceful and inclusive society."
first published: June 29, 2023, 14:54 IST
last updated: June 29, 2023, 14:54 IST