'India's Development is Our Commitment': PM Modi Launches Projects Worth Rs 4,400 Crore in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. He arrived in Ahmedabad early Friday morning on a one-day visit to launch various projects in the state and allot houses built under the central government’s housing scheme to 19,000 beneficiaries.

“India’s development is a conviction and commitment for us and nation-building is a continuous responsibility that we work to fulfil. When the poor are less worried about the basic needs of their life, then their confidence increases," the prime minister said during the launch.

“After 2014, we did not limit the house of the poor only to a concrete roof, but we made the house a solid foundation for the fight against poverty, a medium of empowerment of the poor, of their dignity," he added.

PM Modi also participated in the 29th Biennial Conference of the All India Primary Teachers’ Federation in Gandhinagar and said his interaction with teachers helped him formulate policies on the national level. “Lakhs of teachers have contributed to the making of the National Education Policy. India is creating new opportunities today as per the needs of the 21st century and the new National Education Policy was made keeping this in mind," the prime minister added.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to pay a visit to the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to review the status of ongoing development works, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

He will then inaugurate the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) (rural and urban) project and hand over keys to 19,000 beneficiaries of the scheme. The total outlay of these projects is estimated to be around Rs 1,950 crore, a statement said.