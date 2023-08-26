Trends :Nuh RallyChandrayaan-3 Kota SuicideReliance AGMNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » PM Modi Halts Speech, Asks His Team's Doctors to Assist Person in Distress At Palam Airport

PM Modi Halts Speech, Asks His Team's Doctors to Assist Person in Distress At Palam Airport

Modi was addressing a function organised to welcome him on his return from official visits to South Africa and Greece and to mark the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 23:44 IST

Delhi, India

During his speech, Modi noticed that a person in the crowd had taken ill, apparently due to the afternoon heat, and stopped his address. (File image/Reuters)
During his speech, Modi noticed that a person in the crowd had taken ill, apparently due to the afternoon heat, and stopped his address. (File image/Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi halted his speech and asked doctors from his team to attend to a person who had fainted during a function at the Palam airport here on Saturday.

Modi was addressing a function organised to welcome him on his return from official visits to South Africa and Greece and to mark the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon.

During his speech, Modi noticed that a person in the crowd had taken ill, apparently due to the afternoon heat, and stopped his address.

top videos
  • Esha Deol On Her Family, Hema Malini's Comeback & National Award For Her Film 'Ek Duaa' | EXCLUSIVE

    • He also asked people to assist the person in distress by taking him aside and removing his shoes.

    The prime minister returned to the national capital on Saturday after a two-nation tour and a brief stopover in Bengaluru to congratulate scientists at ISRO on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

    first published: August 26, 2023, 23:44 IST
    last updated: August 26, 2023, 23:44 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App