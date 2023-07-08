PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Cycle Rally Accompanies Him Amid Rains | WATCH

In misty rains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow, where his convoy was accompanied by a platoon of cyclists in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.

Modi, who could be seen sitting at the front seat of his car, was surrounded by several men riding bicycles, while a crowd of people hooted and cheered for the prime minister amid light showers.

After the rain stopped, PM Modi stood on the car’s door and waved at the crowd while passing through his designated route.

This comes after the prime minister dedicated and laid the foundation stones of development projects of over Rs 24,300 crore in the Bikaner district earlier in the day.

The PM also addressed a rally at Norangdesar, where he came heavily down on the ruling Congress, and said that he Ashok Gehlot government is on its way out.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in corruption and deceit, Modi called it as a ‘loot ki dukaan’ and ‘jhooth ka bazaar."

“In terms of crime against women, Rajasthan tops the list in rape cases. The situation is such that here the protectors are becoming the predators. The whole government here seems to be busy in saving rape and murder accused," Modi alleged.

“The Congress government has done a lot of damage to Rajasthan in four years and its defeat in Rajasthan “is so certain that its government has already entered a ‘bye-bye mode’," he added.

He also said that public anger against the current government has risen, and when this happens it takes no time to lose power.

He also accused the state government of “misleading" people by announcing schemes and making promises as the election approaches.