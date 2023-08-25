PM Modi in Greece: 'Hearts Beat for India, Wherever You Are,' PM Tells Diaspora in Athens, Commends Chandrayaan-3 Success

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
PM Modi Greece Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to members of the Indian community in Athens, Greece said “Wherever you may be, your hearts beat for India.” He also commended Chandrayaan-3’s success. PM Modi reached Athens, Greece, for a day-long trip on Friday. Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Mediterranean country in forty years.
To empower India’s daughters as drone pilots, a new program is set to begin. The world’s largest museum is in the works for India. In just five years, 13.5 crore people have moved out of poverty in the country. Furthermore, with the growth of the Indian economy, the income of every family is rising, leading to increased earnings for the people and greater investments. Presently, the IMF and World Bank are applauding India’s robust economy. Notably, global major corporations are competing to invest in India. Today, India ranks as the fifth largest economy worldwide, and leading experts unanimously predict India will secure a place among the top three: PM Modi in Athens
“The speed and scale India is working with today will make every Indian and you proud. In the last 9 years, the amount of road construction in Indian villages is equal to the distance between Earth and the moon. The rail lines laid in the last 9 years total more than 25,000 km. The investment India is making in its infrastructure is unprecedented. Today, India is following the mantra of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan,'" PM Modi stated.
“25 lakh kilometres of optical fibre have been laid in India since 2014… That’s 6 times the distance between Earth and the moon. In over 700 districts, India has been able to deliver 5G in record time… and it’s made in India," PM Modi stated.
“You have seen how, during Covid, India maintained the medicine supply chain. The role of India is changing with the evolution of its capabilities. I am coming from South Africa where BRICS was hosted, and India is going to host G-20. ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ is the theme that we have chosen for G20," PM Modi said in his address to members of the Indian community in Athens, Greece
Speaking on the success of Chandrayaan-3 space mission, PM Modi said, “By hoisting the tricolor on the moon, India has showcased its potential to the whole world. Congratulatory messages are pouring in from all over the world, and people are sending their best wishes. Every Indian is receiving it."
“The Government of Greece honored me with the highest civilian honour… I want to dedicate this honor to all Indians," PM Modi said in his address to members of Indian community in Athens, Greece.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Indian community in Athens, Greece, said, “When you feel festive, you feel like being with your family… I have also reached my family… In this month of Sawan, India has become the first nation to reach the dark side of the moon’s southern region. Today, I am with you in Greece… Once again, I want to congratulate everyone on the grand success of Chandrayaan."
PM Modi to address members of the Indian community in Athens, Greece shortly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Athens in Greece said, “India not only possesses demographic power but our youth also harbor aspirations… This is a rare combination that strengthens India’s economy. To transform the country, my mantra has been ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’. We are going ahead with this spirit."
PM Narendra Modi shared a video montage of his visit to Greece in a post on X and said, “It took 40 years for an Indian PM to visit Greece but the warmth between our nations remained as strong. My visit today will usher in a new era of India-Greece friendship."
The PMO shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Athens, Greece.
The Prime Minister’ Office released images of “memorable welcome" for PM Narendra Modi in Athens earlier in the day by Indian diaspora. “The enthusiastic Indian community turned out in huge numbers," it said.
In a post on X later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Held very fruitful talks with Mitsotakis in Athens. We have decided to raise our bilateral relations to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ for the benefit of our people. Our talks covered sectors such as defence, security, infrastructure, agriculture, skills and more."
The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis covered a broad range of areas of bilateral cooperation including “trade and investment, defense and security, technology, infrastructure, digital payments, shipping, pharma, agriculture, migration and mobility, tourism, skill development, culture, education and people to people ties." They also discussed regional and multilateral issues, including cooperation with EU. “The leaders agreed to elevate India-Greece relationship to a Strategic Partnership," it said.
The Ministry of External Affairs has termed PM Modi’s discussions with Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis as “a new chapter in India-Greece relations." Additionally, Mitsotakis also contrgatulated the PM on the success of Chandrayaan-3 moon mission.
Following meeting held with President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou, PM Narendra Modi in a post on X, said, “Glad to have met President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens. We discussed several issues which will strengthen the India-Greece friendship. We also discussed ways to boost sustainable development. She congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3."
In the statement by both the Greece and India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Greece and India are a natural match between two ancient civilisations of the world, between two ancient democratic ideologies and between two ancient trade and cultural relations. The foundation of our relation is ancient and strong…"
The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, “Congratulations for conquering the south pole of the moon."
The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said, “We are ready to proceed side by side in dealing with the challenges of our times, especially in the period of upheaval and war in Ukraine - facts which make it even more necessary to respect the UN Charter…"
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the citation on the honour reads “In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India."
It also says, “On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State Honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India’s economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms. A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, thanking the Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.
He wrote, “I thank the Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and people of Greece for conferring upon me The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. This shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India."
The Order of Honour was established in 1975. The head of goddess Athena is depicted on the front side of the Star with the inscription “ONLY THE
RIGHTEOUS SHOULD BE HONOURED".
PM Modi’s decisive contribution to the strategic promotion of Greek-Indian friendship in areas of mutual interest has also been recognised, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first prime minister in 40 years to visit Greece when he landed in Athens on Monday. PM Modi said he is looking forward to holding productive talks with Greece’s top leadership and deepening the bilateral ties.
VIDEO | The Indian diaspora in Greece is excited as it awaits PM Modi’s arrival in Athens, scheduled later today. The visit is at the invitation of Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. This will be the first visit by an Indian PM to Greece in 40 years. READ MORE
PM Modi met with Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou in Athens on Friday. Discussing the success of Chandrayaan-3, he said, “The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only of India alone but it is a success for the whole of humankind… The results of the data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 mission will help the entire scientific fraternity and humankind."
PM Modi lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, Greece.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he is looking forward to productive talks with the top leadership of Greece aimed at deepening the bilateral friendship as he arrived here on a daylong visit, the first by an Indian premier in 40 years.
Modi is here at the invitation of Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
He arrived in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India’s relations with those countries.
PM Modi met a noted geneticist and a rocket scientist in South Africa on Thursday and exchanged views on disease screening and the future of energy.
Modi held engaging discussions with South African geneticist & CEO of the Academy of Science of South Africa, Dr. Himla Soodyall, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi posted on X.
They exchanged views on the domain of human genetic lines and their application in disease screening. The prime minister invited Soodyall to collaborate with Indian institutes in the field of genetics, Bagchi said.
“Had a very interesting conversation with Dr. Himla Soodyall, a leading geneticist of South Africa. She talked about her work and her passion for science and innovation,” Modi posted on X.
Modi also had an engrossing exchange of perspectives with rocket scientist and CEO of Galactic Energy Ventures, Siyabulela Xuza.