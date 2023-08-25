PM Modi in Greece: 'Hearts Beat for India, Wherever You Are,' PM Tells Diaspora in Athens, Commends Chandrayaan-3 Success

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the citation on the honour reads “In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India."

It also says, “On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State Honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India’s economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms. A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity."