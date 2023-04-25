PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Daman, Inaugurates NAMO Medical College at Silvassa

Later in the day, he visited Silvassa and inaugurated various development projects and said that these projects will bring a qualitative difference in the lives of the people of Daman, Diu, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute at Silvassa town in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. After inaugurating the medical college, the first in the Union Territory, he inspected facilities on the campus. He also interacted with workers involved in the construction of the college complex. He was accompanied by Praful Patel, the administrator of the Union Territory.

The medical college complex has been constructed at a cost of Rs 203 crore and houses a multi-storey library, an academic block with four lecture halls and an auditorium, a club house, residential accommodation for faculty, and hostels for students besides outdoor and indoor sports facilities.

Earlier in the day, PM Modidedicated to the nation various developmental projects, including the Kochi Water Metro, and said as states develop, the country will develop faster. He said the central government lays emphasis on cooperative federalism and believes that if the states develop, it will help in the development of the country.

“As Kerala develops, India will develop faster,” Modi said at an event held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

On Monday, PM Modi met the top priests of various churches in Kerala, giving a push to the BJP’s efforts to reach out to the influential minority community in the southern state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

PM Modi, who arrived on a two-day Kerala visit on Monday, met eight top Church priests including Syro-Malabar Catholic Church head Cardinal George Alencherry, Syro-Malankara Catholic Church head Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Syrian Orthodox Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews III and Metropolitan Trustee of the Jacobite Church Joseph Mor Gregorios.

The Prime Minister also met the senior priest of the Latin Catholic Church Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, Archbishop of Knanaya Church Mathew Moolakkatt, Archbishop of the Knanaya Jacobite Archdiocese Kuriakose Mar Severios, and Metropolitan of the Chaldean Syrian Church Mar Awgin Kuriakose, BJP sources said.

The meeting, a part of the BJP’s outreach campaign ‘Sneha Yatra’, took place at Hotel Taj Malabar after the Prime Minister attended a massive road show and a youth conclave, Yuvam 2023, at the Sacred Hearts College ground here.

The CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF are the two main fronts in the southern state.

