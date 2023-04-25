PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Daman, Inaugurates NAMO Medical College at Silvassa

Curated By: News Desk
Narendra Modi Visits Daman Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram. He also launched India’s first Water Metro, with an inauguration at Kochi’s Central Stadium. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to Southern India, held a massive roadshow in Daman and Diu’s capital Silvassa, and also laid the foundation stones to several developmental projects on Tuesday. The prime minister spoke after medical college at Silvassa and attacked the previous Congress government saying that they “did not bother about the injustice done to the youth," and that “we try to finish the projects for which we lay the foundation stones." Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute at Silvassa town in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. After inaugurating the medical college, the first in the Union Territory, he inspected facilities on the campus. He also interacted with workers involved in the construction of the college complex. He was accompanied by Praful Patel, the administrator of the Union Territory.
People light up mobile flashlights as they welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
News agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying, “Now our Silvassa is not the same as before, it has now become cosmopolitan. There will not be any corner of India whose people do not live in Silvassa. Today again I have got the opportunity to inaugurate new projects worth about Rs 5,000 crores… You had given me the opportunity to lay the foundation stone of many of the projects that were inaugurated today."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over house keys to some of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) at a function in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Addressing a gathering in Silvassa, he said, “The Central government is following the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’. In the last nine years, we have developed a new style of working in the country. Now the work for which the foundation is laid, every effort is also made to complete it fast."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation various developmental projects, including the Kochi Water Metro, and said as states develop, the country will develop faster. He said the central government lays emphasis on cooperative federalism and believes that if the states develop, it will help in the development of the country. “As Kerala develops, India will develop faster," Modi said at an event held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Parvathy S Nair, a student of a Kenndriya Vidhyalaya school in Thiruvananthapuram, is yet to believe that the Prime Minister of the country stood before her and listened patiently to the Malayalam poem which she rendered and lavished praise upon her. So was the feeling of Abhijith Pradeep, another city school student, who had a brief chat in Hindi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he had seen only on television and newspapers so far. These children were among a group of selected school students who got a chance to interact with Modi on board Vande Bharat Express train before its flag-off from the central railway station here on Monday and became its first travellers, reports news agency PTI.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed the state’s gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating a Vande Bharat train for the state and dedicating several development projects to the nation. This is for the first time that the CM, who has been aggressively campaigning for the proposed SilverLine semi-high speed rail corridor project, is making any remark regarding the southern state’s reception of the Vande Bharat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched India’s first water metro in Kerala Kochi. Earlier, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had termed the project as a “dream project" of the state that would accelerate the growth and development of Kochi.
PM Narendra Modi along with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and MP Shashi Tharoor arrives at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station where he will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express train.
The Kerala Water Metro service would begin soon from High Court-Vypin terminals to Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals, the Chief Minister said in his Facebook post.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the union government had launched Operation Kaveri to bring back Indians stranded in violence-hit Sudan and that it would be supervised by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. Modi, addressing a massive crowd at the Yuvam Conclave, said that a son of Kerala — Muraleedharan — would be overseeing the evacuation operation.
The Vande Bharat express train will cover eleven districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod. The train’s operations to the public will start on April 26 on the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route and on April 28 on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod way.
PM Modi, who arrived on a two-day Kerala visit on Monday, met eight top Church priests including Syro-Malabar Catholic Church head Cardinal George Alencherry, Syro-Malankara Catholic Church head Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Syrian Orthodox Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews III and Metropolitan Trustee of the Jacobite Church Joseph Mor Gregorios. The meeting, a part of the BJP’s outreach campaign ‘Sneha Yatra’, took place at Hotel Taj Malabar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome after he arrived in Kochi on Monday, with thousands of people, including BJP workers and supporters, lining up on both sides of the nearly two-kilometre long route of his road show.
The medical college complex has been constructed at a cost of Rs 203 crore and houses a multi-storey library, an academic block with four lecture halls and an auditorium, a club house, residential accommodation for faculty, and hostels for students besides outdoor and indoor sports facilities.
The CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF are the two main fronts in the southern state.
