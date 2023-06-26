First Vande Bharat Express for Goa, 4 Others Flagged Off by PM Modi | Details Inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flaged off five Vande Bharat trains at a public programme organised at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal today.

Among the five Vande Bharat trains inaugurated by PM Modi today, one connects Mumbai and Goa. This is the first Vande Bharat train for Goa.

“I am very grateful to PM Modi and Ashwini Vaishnaw for running the Vande Bharat train in the state. This [Vand Bharat train] will definitely help in the faster connectivity of Goa with Mumbai which will boost tourism and trade," Goa CM Pramod Sawant said.

PM Flags Off 5 Vande Bharat Express Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains for different cities across India at the programme in Bhopal. The move is expected to enhance the travel experience of Indian Railway passengers and cut short the travelling time.

The five Vande Bharat trains are—Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. The train will be faster by about thirty mins as compared to the existing fastest train on the route.

Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity of the Malwa Region (Indore) and Bundelkhand Region (Khajuraho) to the Central Region (Bhopal). The train will be about two hours and thirty mins faster than the fastest existing train on the route.

Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express, while it is the fifth Vande Bharat Express for Maharashtra. It will run between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station. It will help save about one hour of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

Dharwad–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka - Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere - with State Capital Bengaluru. The train will be faster by about thirty mins as compared to the existing fastest train on the route.

Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. It will help save about one hour and twenty-five minutes of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

PM Modi’s Shahdol Visit Postponed Due to Rain

PM Modi was scheduled to attend a public programme in Shahdol at around 3 pm to launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and distribute sickle cell genetic status cards to the beneficiaries.

His Shahdol visit, however, has been postponed owing to heavy rainfall.

According to a press release, PM Modi was also scheduled to kickstart the distribution of about 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards in Madhya Pradesh.

During the programme, Prime Minister will honour Rani Durgavati on the occasion of the conclusion of the ‘Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra’. The Yatra is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Government to popularise the valour and sacrifice of Rani Durgavati, the ruling queen of Gondwana in the mid-16th century, the release said.

