PM Launches Multi-crore Projects in Rajasthan; Modi, CM Gehlot Share Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple development projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan on Wednesday. He also addressed a public rally organised by the party at Abu Road in Sirohi district. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was also in attendance.

After landing in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara, PM Modi stopped at the Shrinathji temple and offered prayers before launching the multi-crore projects.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the focus of the projects will be on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The PMO added that the road and railway works will facilitate the movement of goods and services, boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.

Details to Projects to be Launched by PM Modi

• PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for road construction projects for upgradation to two-lane in Rajsamand and Udaipur and for redevelopment of the Udaipur railway station.

• He also laid the foundation stone for gauge conversion project and for setting up of a new line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand.

• Modi inaugurated three national highway projects, including 114-km long six lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48, 110-km long widening and strengthening to 4 lane with paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25, and 47 km long two lane with paved shoulder section of NH 58E.

Features of the Redeveloped Udaipur Railway Station

The redeveloped station is likely to have a revamped food court and waiting lounge. It may also have a children’s playing zone and a facility that will promote the local products of the city.

A city centre-like place will be created for the citizens, with the station being connected with all modes of transport like autos, taxis and bus stand. The station is expected to be constructed using green building technology. Special care will be taken for the facilities for the disabled.

PM Modi Will Also Visit Shantivan Complex

The prime minister will also be visiting Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris, a religious organisation. The PMO noted that a special focus of the prime minister has been on giving impetus to spiritual rejuvenation across the country.

He will lay the foundation stone of a super speciality charitable global hospital, second phase of Shivmani old age home and extension of nursing college. The hospital will be set up in Abu Road, spread across an area of 50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and will prove especially beneficial for the poor and the tribal people in the region, it said.

Preps by BJP for PM Modi’s Visit

The Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday carried out a cleanliness campaign at Abu Road town in Sirori district where PM Narendra Modi will address a public rally.

Ahead of the visit, BJP office-bearers and workers led by state president C P Joshi picked up brooms and cleaned the bus stand to give the message of cleanliness.

Joshi said the Swachh Bharat Mission launched by Modi on October 2, 2014 has become a people’s movement, adding that it has now become the nature of people to pick up brooms to clean streets and create a healthy environment around them.

A ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ event was also organised at the Abu Road railway station where the BJP leader talked about the prime minister’s visit. He also interacted with coolies, taxi drivers, local vendors and shopkeepers, and invited them for the rally.

Rajasthan will go to polls later this year.

Other Projects Launched by PM Modi in Rajasthan

In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express. PM Modi had said that the Vande Bharat Express will immensely benefit Rajasthan’s tourism industry.

During the launch via video-conferencing, the prime minister also took a jibe at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. “I thank Gehlot Ji, who took out time for developmental work and attended the railway programme, despite the political tensions he is going through," Modi had said.

PM Modi’s remark came a day after Congress leader and state minister Sachin Pilot sat on a one-day hunger strike against the Gehlot government to press for “inaction against corruption".

Hours after the prime minister’s address, Ashok Gehlot called his comments “unfortunate". He said PM Modi’s speech was given keeping in mind the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“It was in the form of the BJP’s election agenda. I believe that such comments of yours will not be acceptable to the people of the state and the countrymen," said Gehlot.

Gehlot also accused the prime minister of “trying to reduce the importance of the Railways" by abolishing the separate railway budget.

