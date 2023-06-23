PM Modi in US Highlights: PM Raises Toast to India-US Friendship at State Luncheon, to End Visit with Address to Indian Diaspora Today

Curated By: Majid Alam & Sanstuti Nath
Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)
After back-to-back events on his historic US tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended a luncheon hosted by the State Department, and everyone agrees to one common theme: ‘India and US ties and friendship should further deepen."
The prime minister also raised a toast to the India-US friendship and wished for peace and prosperity of the citizens of the two nations. READ MORE HERE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday heaped praises on Kamala Harris, who is the first India-origin woman vice president of the US, saying that her achievements are a major inspiration not only for the US but also for women in India and across the world.
Speaking at a Luncheon hosted by VP Harris, the PM also remembered her mother Dr Shyamala Gopalan, who came to the US from India.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the India-US developments as “honhaar, shandaar, dhardaar" during the Hi-Tech Handshake event at the White House, which was attended by US President Joe Biden and CEOs of top Indian and US technology companies. He highlighted that the convergence of “talent and technology ensures a brighter future" and expressed gratitude to President Biden on the final day of his state visit.
At the luncheon hosted by US State Department, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised a toast to the India-US friendship and wished for peace and prosperity of the citizens of the two nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for their grand welcome and warm words.
Speaking at the luncheon, PM Modi said, “In the last 3 days, I participated in numerous meetings. In all these meetings, one thing was common. Everyone agreed that friendship and cooperation should further deepen between the people of India and US."
Speaking at the US State Department luncheon, Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted India’s growing impact throughout the globe.
“As I travel the world as Vice-President, I’ve seen the impact India’s global impact. In South East Asia, India-made vaccines saved lives. In the African continent, India’s long-standing partnerships support prosperity and security Through the Indo-Pacific, India helps promote a free and open region," Harris said.
Speaking at the US State Department luncheon, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised a glass for India-US relations and said that the country was part of “our daily lives."
“We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri’s novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. We keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing Yoga," Blinken said.
At the luncheon hosted by US State Department, Secretory of State Antony Blinken raises a toast to the India-US relations.
After the Hi-tech handshake event, US State Department hosted a luncheon for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken among others.
Speaking at Hi-Tech Handshake event with top CEOs of the US and India, US President Joe Biden said that the cooperation between the two nations matters, not just for our own people but to the whole world.
Speaking at Hi-Tech Handshake event with top CEOs of the US and India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the coming together of talent and technology “guarantees a brighter future."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with US President Joe Biden on Friday met top CEOs in Washington.
The meeting was attended by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, Zerodha & True Beacon Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath among others.
Take a look at the glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Thursday hailed the deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries on cutting-edge scientific infrastructure. This includes a USD 140 million in-kind contribution from the Indian Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) to the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Fermi National Laboratory toward collaborative development of the Proton Improvement Plan-II (PIP-II) Accelerator, for the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility the first and largest international research facility on US soil.
Biden and Modi also welcomed the commencement of construction of a Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) in India.
Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday spoke on the important technology deals announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the US including the Micron Technology proposal.
Applauding the Indian community in the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that they are brilliant in every field, not just in Spelling Bee and have played a big role in the country’s relationship with America.
Prime Minister Modi’s remarks on Thursday came during his address to a joint session of the US Congress. He attributed a big part of the success of India-US ties to Indian-Americans.
Representing 1.4 billion Indians, Modi said it is always a great honour and an exceptional privilege to address the US Congress twice. This is the second time that the prime minister has addressed the US Congress, the first time being in 2016.
Mary Millben, a prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer will perform here on Friday at the concluding event for the Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Highly popular in India for her singing of the National Anthem Jan Gana Mana and Om Jai Jagdiseh Hare, Millben, 38, will perform the Indian national anthem at an invitation-only, diaspora event hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC.
“Having performed the American national anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US presidents, I am deeply honoured to perform the Indian national anthem for Prime Minister Modi and in honour of the country and people I have come to call my family," the singer said in a statement.
Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday shared some glimpses of the State Dinner hosted in Washington, in the honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. A “pleasantly surprised" Mahindra shared videos of popular Hindi songs being played on the occasion, which included Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ae Mere Wattan Ke Logo’ and 80’s evergreen hit ‘Om Shanti Om’ by Kishore Kumar. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has taken a “big leap forward" in space cooperation after it joined the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision of space exploration for the benefit of all humankind. Grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 (OST), the Artemis Accords are a non-binding set of principles designed to guide civil space exploration and use in the 21st century. It is an American-led effort to return humans to the moon by 2025, with the ultimate goal of expanding space exploration to Mars and beyond.
On Thursday, India decided to join the Artemis Accords. decision to join the Artemis Accords, we have taken a big leap forward in our space cooperation. In fact, in short, for India and America partnership, even the sky is not the limit, Prime Minister Modi told reporters at a news conference here at the White House with President Joe Biden.
In a fact sheet, the White House said India has signed the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision of space exploration for the benefit of all humankind. India joins 26 other countries committed to peaceful, sustainable, and transparent cooperation that will enable exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Narendra Modi hailed a new era in their countries’ relationship after the White House rolled out the red carpet for the Indian prime minister on Thursday, touting deals on defense and commerce aimed at countering China’s global influence.
“Two great nations, two great friends, and two great powers. Cheers," Biden told Modi in a toast at a state dinner. Modi said in reply: “You are soft spoken, but when it comes to action, you are very strong."
Though the countries are not formal treaty-bound allies and India has long relished its independence, Washington wants Delhi to be a strategic counterweight to China. While neither leader criticized Beijing directly in official statements, they alluded to the Xi Jinping-led government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the members of the US Congress for coming together to celebrate their country’s ties with India, saying there must be a contest of ideas at home but people must also come together as one while speaking for the nation.
Modi’s remarks in his address to a joint session of the US Congress on Thursday came against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi’s frequent swipes at his government during his visits abroad, which the ruling BJP has often projected as the opposition leader’s bid to malign the country from foreign soil to target the central government. The prime minister’s remarks were perceived to be an attack on the Congress leader.
Modi told US lawmakers, “I can understand the debate of ideas and ideology. But I am delighted to see you come together today, to celebrate the bond between the world’s two great democracies - India and the United States."
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson, Nita Ambani along with Alphabet CEO, Sunder Pichai & Anjali Pichai at the State Dinner in the White House.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted this special event at an elaborately decorated pavilion on the South Lawn in honour of PM Modi on June 22.
“I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish," Anand Mahindra said in a tweet as he shared videos and pictures from the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the “dark clouds of coercion and confrontation" are casting their shadow on the Indo-Pacific, in a veiled attack on China amid its aggressive military manoeuvring in the strategically vital region.
In his address to the joint meeting of the US Congress for a second time on Thursday, Modi said the global order is based on respect for the principles of the UN Charter, peaceful resolution of disputes, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
“The dark clouds of coercion and confrontation are casting their shadow in the Indo-Pacific. The stability of the region has become one of the central concerns of our partnership," he said in the backdrop of the prolonged stand-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh.
PM Modi in US Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held meetings with top CEOs in Washington.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook were also present at Hi-Tech Handshake event which was also attended by US President Joe Biden.
