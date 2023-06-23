PM Modi in US Highlights: PM Raises Toast to India-US Friendship at State Luncheon, to End Visit with Address to Indian Diaspora Today

PM Modi in US Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held meetings with top CEOs in Washington.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook were also present at Hi-Tech Handshake event which was also attended by US President Joe Biden.

Earlier, PM Modi and Biden discussed all pressing challenges confronting the global community in their talks and exchanged views on how India and the US could cooperate to mitigate, address and deal with terrorism comprehensively, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

“Besides the reference in the US Congress to the challenge of terrorism, the prime minister said that even after the two decades of 9/11 and a decade of 26/11, the problem of terrorism remains a pressing challenge for the global community, Kwatra told reporters in a media briefing on Thursday.

He said Modi was clearly highlighting the need for the international community to recognise that the people who sponsor terrorism, support terrorism, they continue to pose a serious challenge to the safety and security of our societies and have to be very sternly and firmly dealt with”. He said when Prime Minister Modi and President Biden held their discussions, all aspects of such global challenges were discussed between the two and how India and US could cooperate to mitigate, address and try and deal with this challenge as comprehensively as possible.” “That was also discussed between the two leaders. And going forward, it would be our effort to see how some of those discussions can translate into concrete cooperative decisions between India and the US, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the South Lawn of the White House. Joe Biden, during a speech at the State dinner, said he had a wonderful time with PM Modi and people of both countries give strength to the partnership between US and India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the evening has become more special due to the presence of the people of the two countries. Visuals from the White House showed US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcoming PM Narendra Modi and heading towards the venue for the lavish dinner for the special guest. Around 400 guests have also arrived for the State dinner, which incluse several prominent personalities including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Arindam Bagchi, James Biden and Anand Mahindra also arrived at the White House for the lavish dinner.

Other guests include Huma Abedin, Apple’s Tim Cook, Martin Luther King III, Ralph Lauren, tennis legend Billie Jean King, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday said she has asked Chef Nina Curtis – who specialises in plant-based cuisine – to work with the White House staff and create a stunning vegetarian menu for Prime Minister Modi, who is a devout vegetarian. The lavish event is taking place in a tent on the South Lawn overlooking the Washington Monument and the White House.

The menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note of the dietary restrictions of the visiting prime minister, included marinated millets, stuffed mushrooms, grilled corn kernel salad and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake. The first course on the State dinner will include marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce. The main course includes stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto.

The state dinner is held at the White House, the residence of the US President, and has the symbolic value of a visiting dignitary sharing a meal at the host’s home. White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo, previewing the dinner, said the First Lady has been involved in this event at every step. Every element of the dinner and decor has been chosen to make each guest’s experience personal and warm, Elizondo said.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Modi is the third head of state to be welcomed with such prestige during the Biden administration, after France’s Emmanuel Macron and South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Modi for a private dinner at the White House where they discussed a wide range of issues. “I thank @POTUS @JoeBiden and @FLOTUS @DrBiden for hosting me at the White House today. We had a great conversation on several subjects,” Modi said in a tweet.

The private dinner hosted by Joe Biden and Jill Biden is different than the state dinner which PM Modi will attend on Thursday. The private dinner was attended by immediate family members of the Biden family.

An official statement by the MEA said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a private engagement hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on 21 June 2023 in the White House. Prime Minister also met their immediate family members. Prime Minister’s participation in this special engagement reaffirms the warm friendship between our two countries.”

Modi arrived here from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. He is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady.