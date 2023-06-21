Trends :PM Modi in USBollywood Music in USBMC Covid ScamAssam FloodsUP Heatwave
PM Modi in US: Pays Tributes to Fallen UN Peacekeepers at Wall of Peace

PM Modi in US: Pays Tributes to Fallen UN Peacekeepers at Wall of Peace

Modi was in New York to lead a yoga session celebrating the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 23:51 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

The prime minister is on an official state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. (Photo: PM Modi/Twitter)
The prime minister is on an official state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. (Photo: PM Modi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the fallen UN peacekeepers at the Wall of Peace at the UN headquarters here and asserted that their selfless service will never be forgotten.

Modi was in New York to lead a yoga session celebrating the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters.

Read More: Narendra Modi US Visit Highlights: PM in Washington; State Dinner With Biden, Address to Joint Session of US Congress on Agenda

The prime minister is on an official state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Modi took to Twitter and said, “Humbled to pay my tributes at the Wall of Peace at the @UN HQ today. We honor and remember the brave peacekeepers who gave their lives for a more peaceful world. Their selfless service will never be forgotten."

Earlier this month, the UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution introduced by India to establish a memorial wall in the UN Headquarters to honour fallen peacekeepers.

Modi, who was here on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US, also paid respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the North Lawn of the UN headquarters at the beginning of the event that created the Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

    • “Had the honor of paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his bust in the @UN HQ. His enduring message of peace, nonviolence and harmony continues to guide and inspire us, and stands as a beacon for the world," Modi tweeted.

    The bust was installed in December last year under India’s presidency of the UN Security Council.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 21, 2023, 23:51 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 23:51 IST
