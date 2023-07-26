PM Modi Performs Inaugural Pooja At Revamped ITPO Complex at Delhi's Pragati Maidan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the inaugural havan and puja at redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex in Delhi, which will host the G20 leaders’ meeting in September. Also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, the ITPO complex has a campus area of approximately 123 acres and is India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

The inaugural ceremony started with hawan pujan by Prime Minister Modi at 10 am, following which the labourers involved in the construction work were felicitated.

Later in the evening, PM Modi will return to ITPO for a grand inaugural ceremony at 6:30 pm, where the G20 stamp and coin will be released. PM Modi’s speech will be around 7:05 pm.

All About Revamped ITPO Complex

As part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment project, the IECC (Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre) has been built as a modern complex, which in terms of the covered space available for events, finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai.

At Level-3 of the Convention Centre, a grand seating capacity for 7,000 people exists, making it even larger than the seating capacity for approximately 5,500 in the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Furthermore, the exhibition halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas, and provide a platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

Among other exceptional features, the IECC boasts a magnificent amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals, which sets the stage for performances, cultural shows and entertainment events.

It also has a provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle.

G20 Sumit In Delhi

The G20 Leaders’ Summit is set to take place in Delhi on September 9-10. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be the culmination of all the G20 meetings held throughout the year by ministers, senior officials and civil society.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be also adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating the leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

India is chairing the year-long G20 presidency since December 1, 2022. The national capital is also getting a facelift for the mega event.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union.