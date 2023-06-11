With 'Objective Of Strengthening Policy Governance', PM Modi Inaugurates First Ever National Training Conclave in Delhi's Pragati Maidan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first ‘National Training Conclave’ in New Delhi in the presence of over 1,500 participants drawn from training and research institutes across the country.

The conclave will witness eight-panel discussions, focusing on key concerns pertinent to civil services training institutes such as faculty development, training impact assessment and content digitisation, among others.

More than 1,500 representatives from training and research institutes have participated in the conclave.

Advertisement

Civil servants from central government departments, state governments, and local governments, as well as experts from the private sector, will also take part in the deliberations.

An official statement said that PM Modi has been advocating improvement and advancement in the governance process and policy implementation through capacity building of civil service and the inauguration of this training conclave is a step in that direction.