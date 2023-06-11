Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
With 'Objective Of Strengthening Policy Governance', PM Modi Inaugurates First Ever National Training Conclave in Delhi's Pragati Maidan

The conclave will witness eight-panel discussions, focusing on key concerns pertinent to civil services training institutes such as faculty development, training impact assessment and content digitisation, among others

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 13:32 IST

New Delhi, India

National Programme PM Modi earlier launched 'Mission Karmayogi', Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB)(Image/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first ‘National Training Conclave’ in New Delhi in the presence of over 1,500 participants drawn from training and research institutes across the country.

The conclave will witness eight-panel discussions, focusing on key concerns pertinent to civil services training institutes such as faculty development, training impact assessment and content digitisation, among others.

More than 1,500 representatives from training and research institutes have participated in the conclave.

Civil servants from central government departments, state governments, and local governments, as well as experts from the private sector, will also take part in the deliberations.

An official statement said that PM Modi has been advocating improvement and advancement in the governance process and policy implementation through capacity building of civil service and the inauguration of this training conclave is a step in that direction.

    • The event was hosted by the Capacity Building Commission to foster collaboration among civil services training institutes and strengthen the training infrastructure for civil servants across the country.

    Under his vision to facilitate nation-building through better training and preparedness of its civil servants, PM Modi launched the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) — ‘Mission Karmayogi.’

    first published: June 11, 2023, 13:32 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 13:32 IST
