PM Modi Inaugurates New Sansad Bhavan: Take A Look at Parliament Buildings in the US, UK, Pak

With the grand inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, India has got a new Parliament complex, which boasts larger legislative chambers, each with its own unique theme.

The Lok Sabha, inspired by India’s national bird, the peacock, has three times the current seating capacity, accommodating 888 seats. The Rajya Sabha, based on the national flower, the Lotus, has 348 seats. In joint sessions, the Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1,272 seats, according to the new floor plan.

A significant addition to the complex is the ‘Constitutional Hall,’ located in the center. This new feature symbolically and physically places the citizens “at the heart of democracy," as mentioned on the Central Vista project website. The exterior of the complex has offices similar to the previous building, and the central joint session from the old complex will now be incorporated into the Lok Sabha hall.

A look at the parliament buildings of countries across the world:

INDIA’s NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING

The new complex includes state-of-the-art, ultramodern offices equipped with the latest communication technologies, ensuring high security and efficiency. Additionally, the complex offers larger committee rooms with advanced technology and purpose-designed spaces to enhance efficiency. It also features a thoughtfully designed library to provide members with a superior experience and easy access to relevant information.

The new complex prioritizes energy efficiency and has achieved a “platinum-rated green building" status, demonstrating India’s commitment to sustainable development. It showcases regional artworks to promote the diverse cultural heritage of the country.

Bimal Patel, the visionary architect behind the design of the new Parliament House, was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2019 for his remarkable contributions to the field.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

The United States Capitol, often called The Capitol or the Capitol Building, is the seat of the United States Congress, the legislative branch of the federal government. According to the Architect of the Capitol website, the U.S. Capitol covers an area of 175,170 square feet, or about 4 acres, and has a floor area of approximately 16-1/2 acres. Its length, from north to south, is 751 feet 4 inches; its greatest width, including approaches, is 350 feet. Its height above the base line on the east front to the top of the Statue of Freedom is 288 feet. The building contains approximately 540 rooms and has 658 windows and approximately 850 doorways.

The U.S. Capitol Building is divided into five levels. Following the 1971 appointment of George M. White, FAIA, as Architect of the Capitol, the building was both modernized and restored. Opened in 2008, the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center is the newest addition to the Building. The Capitol Visitor Center contains exhibits, orientation displays, theaters and other facilities to make the visitor’s experience more informative and meaningful.

UNITED KINGDOM

Houses of Parliament, also called Palace of Westminster, in the United Kingdom (UK), is the seat of the bicameral Parliament, including the House of Commons and the House of Lords. It is located on the bank of the River Thames in Westminster, London.

According to the UK Parliament website, the Palace of Westminster owes its Gothic architecture to the 19th-century architect Sir Charles Barry. Now Grade I listed, and part of an UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Palace contains a mixture of ancient and modern buildings, and houses a collection of furnishings, archives and art works.

The Palace of Westminster covers eight acres (3.24 hectares). It contains around 1,100 rooms, 100 staircases and 4.8 km of passageways. From the Victoria Tower at the south end to the Clock Tower at the north, the building is nearly 300 metres long. The Palace also contains state apartments for the presiding officers of the two houses.

The official residence of the Speaker stands at northern end of the building. There are four acres of gardens and green lawns surrounding the Palace. Victoria Tower gardens is open as a public park along the side of the river south of the Palace. College green, opposite the House of Lords, is a small triangular green commonly used for television interviews

AUSTRALIA

Parliament House is the building where the Australian Parliament meets. Parliament House is located on Capital Hill in Canberra.

According to the Parliamentary Education Office website, Parliament House was built to replace Provisional (Old) Parliament House, which opened in 1927. It was only meant to be a temporary home for the Parliament, built to be used for 50 years. By the 1980s, the Parliament had outgrown the building, with 3,000 people working in a space originally designed to have room for around 300.

The design of the new building was selected from 329 entries in an international competition. Building started in 1980 and Parliament House was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1988. Parliament House is one of the largest buildings in the southern hemisphere built at a cost of $1.1 billion.

According to Parliament of Australia website, Parliament House is the heart of Australian parliamentary democracy, and one of the most open parliamentary buildings in the world. Its design was chosen from more than 320 entries to an international competition.

CANADA

According to Parliament of Canada website, the centre for government alternated between Toronto and Quebec until Queen Victoria chose Ottawa as the new capital, due in part to its strategic location.

Canada’s Parliament buildings have dominated the high ground over the Ottawa River since the construction began on December 20, 1859.

The spectacular Gothic Revival structures were built of sandstone and slate; in materials emblematic of Canada’s tremendous natural resources.

PAKISTAN

The Parliament House building in Islamabad was inaugurated on May 28, 1986. It took exactly 11 years to build. It was designed by Edward Durel Stone, an architect from USA.

According to the Senate of Pakistan website, the five-storey building has a total floor space of about 598,000 sq. feet.

The ground floor has a covered area of 176,889 sq. feet and houses the main foyer, restaurant, bank, dispensary, post and telegraph offices, PIA reservation office and a mosque on the ground floor to accommodate 450 Namazis.