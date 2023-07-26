'In My Third Term, India Will Be...': PM Modi's 'Guarantee' Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a strong pitch for his return as India’s Prime Minister in 2024 after the Lok Sabha polls and assured citizens that they will see their dreams coming true during the third term of his government.

Speaking after inaugurating the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex ‘Bharat Mandapam’ at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said India will be among the top three economies of the world during his third term.

“At the start of our first term, India’s economy was at the tenth spot. During our second term, India is now the fifth largest economy in the work. On the basis of our track record, in the third term of our government, we will become the world’s third-largest economy… Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai. (This is Modi’s guarantee) I will assure citizens that the country’s development journey will move faster after 2024. In my third term, you will see your dreams coming true," he said.

The Prime Minister said the scale of India’s work in the field of new airports, new expressways, new railway routes, new bridges, and new hospitals is “truly unprecedented".

“In the last 5 years, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty. International agencies are also saying that extreme poverty in India is on the verge of ending. This shows that the decisions and policies that have been made in the last 9 years, are taking the country in the right direction," he said.

The PM said, “Today we are realizing dreams… Every Indian is happy with this Bharat Mandapam. Bharat Mandapam is a symbol of India’s capability and new energy."

“In the tough times of Covid, our ‘shramjeevis’ did everything in their might to finish the work. I met them today and I got the opportunity to felicitate them," he added.

PM Modi said Bhagwan Basaveshwara’s ‘Anubhav Mandapam’ is the inspiration behind the name Bharat Mandapam. “‘Anubhav Mandapam’ means democratic methodology of discussion and debate… Today the world is accepting that India is a mother of democracy. G20 events will take place here in some weeks. Heads of several states will be present here," he said.

The Prime Minister said old arrangements at the complex were not able to match the requirements of 21st-century India’s needs.

“Today the world is inter-connected, inter-dependent and events at the global level take place regularly. These programmes are held in other countries. In such a situation, an international-level convention centre in India’s capital Delhi was needed. Before revamp, halls and arrangements here were made several decades ago. Old arrangements were not able to match the requirements of 21st-century India’s needs," he said.

PM’s Veiled Dig at Oppn for Creating Obstacles in Stopping ‘Bharat Mandapam’ Work

Without taking anyone’s name, the Prime Minister said some “negative" people tried their best to stop the work of Bharat Mandapam.

“Such a facility should have been made decades ago. But I think perhaps I got the opportunity for such works… Some negative people tried their best to stop the work of Bharat Mandapam. They went to court. But when there is truth, there is God," he said.

Some people have the habit to create obstacles in every good work. During the work of ‘Kartavya Path’, questions were raised in courts. But now they are praising it… I believe that after some time, that group will accept it and come to give lecture here.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister performed the inaugural havan and puja at the ITPO complex.

Also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, the ITPO complex has a campus area of approximately 123 acres and is India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

All About Revamped ITPO Complex

As part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment project, the IECC (Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre) has been built as a modern complex, which in terms of the covered space available for events, finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai.

At Level-3 of the Convention Centre, a grand seating capacity for 7,000 people exists, making it even larger than the seating capacity for approximately 5,500 in the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Furthermore, the exhibition halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas, and provide a platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

Among other exceptional features, the IECC boasts a magnificent amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals, which sets the stage for performances, cultural shows and entertainment events.

It also has a provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle.

G20 Sumit In Delhi

The G20 Leaders’ Summit is set to take place in Delhi on September 9-10. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be the culmination of all the G20 meetings held throughout the year by ministers, senior officials and civil society.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be also adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating the leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

India is chairing the year-long G20 presidency since December 1, 2022. The national capital is also getting a facelift for the mega event.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union.