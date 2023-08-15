Same Place, Same Time: In Last I-Day Address Before 2024 Polls, PM Says See You Next Year At Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech on Tuesday said he is confident that he will deliver a national address from the Red Fort next year, detailing the advancements made in fulfilling the promises he had put forth to the citizens.

“The promise for change brought me here, my performance brought me here once again. The coming five years are of unprecedented development and a golden moment to realise the dream of India as a developed nation by 2047," the Prime Minister said in his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

“Next year, on August 15 from this same Red Fort I will list out the progress achieved by the nation and sing paeans to your strength, your resolve and your success with greater confidence," Modi said in his last Independence Day address before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.