PM Modi Interacts With Hakki Pikki Tribe Members Evacuated From Sudan Under Operation Kaveri | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with members of the Hakki Pikki tribe in Shivamogga, Karnataka, who were evacuated from Sudan under Operation Kaveri amidst the ongoing civil war.

At least 31 members of the Hakki Pikki Adivasi community from Karnataka are among the Indians evacuated from Sudan by the government.

During an interaction with the Prime Minister, the evacuees expressed their gratitude towards the Prime Minister and praised the government’s proactive measures that ensured their timely and safe evacuation, an official statement read. The tribe members also shared the challenging circumstances they faced in Sudan and how the government and Indian Embassy provided support to ensure their safety.

The Hakki-Pikkis are a semi-nomadic community in Karnataka known for their traditional plant- and herb-based medical systems. They have been living in deep jungles and are bird-catching communities who can speak multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and their own dialect called Vagribooli, which is said to be similar to Gujarati. According to some beliefs, their ancestors migrated to South India from Gujarat following past invasions. The tribal group’s medicines are trusted by people living in Karnataka’s cities as well.

They specifically praised the Prime Minister for his efforts, stating that he ensured their safety without a scratch. They also expressed their happiness towards him and said that he represents the strength of not a double engine but triple engine, it said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the community’s historical contribution to India, citing their forefathers’ support for Maharana Pratap. He reassured them that the government is committed to resolving the difficulties faced by any Indian in the world.

Sudan Evacuations

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan had last month said, “We have got a message that a group of 31 people hailing from Karnataka are stranded in Sudan. We have informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about it." The officer said his department has asked the group to follow the instructions of the Indian Embassy in Sudan.

According to a state government official who spoke to PTI, due to the unavailability and high cost of modern medical treatment in Sudan, the Hakki-Pikki tribe saw an opportunity to provide effective and affordable alternative medicine to the people.

It is unclear how they managed to travel such a long distance from India to Sudan given their impoverished state. Once they return, this matter should be investigated, an officer had said.

The evacuation of the tribe members led to a war of words between former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, with Siddaramaiah accusing the government of inaction and Jaishankar accusing him of politicizing the issue for election purposes.

Prime Minister Modi launched a veiled attack against the Congress and told the tribe members that while some politicians tried to politicise the issue, the government worked quietly to ensure everyone’s safety, as exposing their location could have put them in greater danger. He urged them to remember the strength of the country and to always be ready to help those in need and contribute to society and the nation.

The Prime Minister is in Karnataka on the final day of campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.

