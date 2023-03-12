PM Modi in Karnataka LIVE Updates: PM To Inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru E-way, Revamped Hosapete Railway Station Today

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects worth around Rs 16,000 crores and also dedicate to the nation the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway which will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office, Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of key road projects in Mandya at noon. Thereafter, at around 3:15 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development initiatives in Hubbali-Dharwad, the statement said.

PM Modi in Mandya

Around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation. The project involves the 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118 km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes and will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari earlier on Twitter said the construction of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which encompasses a portion of NH-275, also entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4- lane highway. Spread over 92 km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crores. It will play a key role in boosting the connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours.

PM Modi in Hubballi-Dharwad

The Prime Minister will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation in the afternoon. The foundation stone for the institute was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crores, the institute currently offers 4-year B.Tech. programs, inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS program, M.Tech. and Ph.D. programs.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the longest railway platform in the world at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1,507 m long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs 20 crores.

PM Modi will dedicate the electrification of Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region. Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crores, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about Rs 520 crores. These efforts will enhance the quality of life by creating hygienic, safe and functional public spaces and transform the town into a futuristic urban centre.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre. Developed at a cost of about Rs 250 crores, the hospital will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region.

In order to further augment water supply in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs 1,040 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone for Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 150 crores. The project aims to mitigate damage caused by floods and involves construction of retaining walls and embankments.

The Prime Minister’s presence in Mandya assumes significance from a political point of view in the poll-bound Karnataka where the general assembly elections are due in May.

Mandya district, a key part of the old Mysuru region, has traditionally been a JD(S) bastion. The district has seven assembly constituencies and barring one rest are represented by the JD(S) legislators.

The BJP made inroads into Mandya district by winning one seat (KR Pet) during the 2019 bypolls.

At this crucial juncture, the party could persuade the Mandya independent MP Sumalatha to announce her ‘full support’ to the BJP two days before the Prime Minister’s visit to the district.

Read all the Latest India News here