WATCH | PM Modi's Grand Roadshow in Karnataka's Mandya Greeted by Huge Fervour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy passed through extraordinary enthusiasm of supporters, a spectacular shower of flowers and massive cheers during the roadshow in Karnataka’s Mandya on Sunday.

PM Modi’s convoy was covered in saffron as thousands of people lined up along the streets of Mandya showered petals throughout the roadshow in a warm welcome to PM Modi.

PM Modi showered the flower petals back at the crowd at several places and waved at the massive crowd that had gathered for the roadshow.

The Prime Minister picked up the shower petals which got piled up on the bonnet of his car and was seen hurling them back at the crowd. He also got down from his car and greeted folk artistes who staged a performance in his welcome.

PM Modi was in Karnataka today to dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation and lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane highway. PM Modi is launching projects worth Rs 16,000 crore.

Dedicating the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation, PM Modi said the two are important cities of Karnataka, one is known for technology while the other is known for tradition. It is quite significant to connect both the cities through technology, PM Modi said.

PM Modi also hit out at the Congress and said the UPA government at the Centre left no stone unturned to ruin poor people. Congress government looted the money which was for poor people, PM Modi said.

The project involves 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118 Km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores, and will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes.

The 1.8-km-long road show route in the city was decked up with saffron hues, as BJP flags, posters and banners were installed all along.

Standing on the running board of his moving car, PM Modi greeted by waving at the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans and shouting loud cheers.

(With PTI inputs)

