PM Modi Lauds ISRO's LVM3 Injecting 36 Satellites into Intended Orbits

"It reinforces India's leading role as a global commercial launch service provider in the true spirit of Aatmanirbharta," Modi said in a tweet.

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 23:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a still from 'The Vial – India's Vaccine Story'. (News18)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the successful placement of 36 internet satellites of a company belonging to the UK-based OneWeb Group into the intended orbits by the ISRO’s heaviest rocket, LVM3.

This was the second dedicated mission for NewSpace India Limited, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The ISRO had signed an agreement with Network Access Associates Limited, United Kingdom (a OneWeb Group company) for the launch of 72 satellites into low-earth orbits (LEOs).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 26, 2023, 23:29 IST
last updated: March 26, 2023, 23:29 IST
