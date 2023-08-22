BRICS Summit Highlights: PM Modi Attends Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, Says India Will Be Growth Engine of The World

Curated By: Aashi Sadana & Sanstuti Nath
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue on Wednesday and thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa
for the invite to the BRICS summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the model of Swaminarayan temple in Johannesburg, South Africa. The construction of the temple will be completed by 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received a ceremonial guard of honour at the Waterkloof Air Force Base.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by by South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile at Waterkloof Air Force Base for the 15th BRICS Summit.
Leaders of the BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - converged on Johannesburg on Tuesday for a summit where they will weigh expanding the bloc as some members push to forge it into a counterweight to the West.
The BRICS group will conduct its 15th summit from August 22 to 24 at the Sandton Convention Centre (SCC) in Johannesburg, South Africa, during which it is likely to discuss a proposal for a new currency backed by gold, aimed at decreasing dependence on the US dollar, though its motivations are debated.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for South Africa to participate in the summit.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazil’s President Luiz InacioLula da Silva are expected to be present in the summit, which will be the first in-person BRICS summit since the Cvoid pandemic broke out. The move away from using the US dollar in international transactions is gaining momentum, and Russia, China, and Brazil are increasingly using other currencies for cross-border deals.
Over 40 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Algeria, Bolivia, Indonesia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Comoros, Gabon, and Kazakhstan have expressed interest in joining the forum, according to 2023 summit chair South Africa. They view BRICS as an alternative to global bodies viewed as dominated by the traditional Western powers and hope membership will unlock benefits including development finance, and increased trade and investment.
Dissatisfaction with the global order among developing nations was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic when life-saving vaccines were hoarded by the rich countries.
As nations of the world rise to complete the unfinished business of the last century, they aspire to join the five-nation BRICS grouping, a senior Indian diplomat has said. The remarks by Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, came as he addressed business leaders and diplomats representing countries across Africa and South America at a gathering hosted by the India Business Forum of South Africa on the periphery of the BRICS Summit starting here on Wednesday.
The theme of the seminar was “Harnessing Synergies: India-Africa Cooperation for Prosperity in the BRICS African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat (AfCFTA) Landscape." Ravi described the unfinished business of the 20th century as moving away from the fight for freedom and independence from colonial rule to economic prosperity as the priority in the 21st century. With 22 countries having applied to join BRICS, Ravi said that in this new global drive, partnering with Africa was critical.
BRICS is a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. So as we experience economic growth, we should also ensure that it brings prosperity to all our people. As nations expand, the aspiration to be part of (BRICS) spreads. That is why 22 countries have lined up to be BRICS members, Ravi said.
South Africa supports increasing the number of members of the BRICS bloc, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a nationally broadcast address to the nation on Sunday evening. This issue of applications by 22 countries to become members of BRICS is on the agenda for the leaders of the five BRICS nations, who will meet in Johannesburg on Wednesday this week for the 15th edition of the BRICS Summit.
South Africa supports the expansion of the membership of BRICS. The value of BRICS extends beyond the interests of its current members. For its efforts to be more effective, BRICS needs to build partnerships with other countries that share its aspirations and perspectives, Ramaphosa said. BRICS is a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Welcoming atmosphere in Johannesburg for the BRICS summit or the upcoming 15th BRICS summit. Posters welcoming PM Modi come up in Johannesburg.
An expansion of the BRICS bloc under consideration at a summit this week has attracted a motley crew of potential candidates - from Iran to Argentina - with one thing in common: a desire to level a global playing field many consider rigged against them.
The list of grievances is long. Abusive trade practices. Punishing sanctions regimes. Perceived neglect of the development needs of poorer nations. The wealthy West’s domination of international bodies, such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank.
Amid widespread dissatisfaction with the prevailing world order, the pledge of BRICS nations - currently Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - to make the grouping a leading champion of the “Global South" has, despite a dearth of concrete results, found resonance.
The development bank founded by the so-called BRICS countries is planning to issue its first Indian rupee bond by October, its chief operating officer said on Monday, as the lender comes under pressure to raise and lend more in local currencies.
The New Development Bank (NDB) issued its first rand bond in South Africa last week and could consider local currency issuance in members Brazil, Russia and United Arab Emirates, Vladimir Kazbekov told a press briefing ahead of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Aug. 22-24.
Founded in 2015, the NDB is the most concrete achievement of the BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - as they bid to turn the bloc into a counterweight to the west. However, its already slow pace of lending has been further hampered by sanctions against Russia.
Russia and China will look to gain more political and economic ground in the developing world at a summit in South Africa this week, when an expected joint dose of anti-West grumbling from them may take on a sharper edge with a formal move to bring Saudi Arabia closer.
Leaders from the BRICS economic bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will hold three days of meetings in Johannesburg’s financial district of Sandton, with Chinese premier Xi Jinping’s attendance underlining the diplomatic capital his country has invested in the bloc over the last decade-and-a-bit as an avenue for its ambitions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will appear on a video link after his travel to South Africa was complicated by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him over the war in Ukraine. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be at the summit alongside Xi.
Leaders of the BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - are due to open a summit in Johannesburg on Tuesday where they will weigh expanding membership as some members push to forge the bloc into a counterweight to the West.
“An expanded BRICS will represent a diverse group of nations with different political systems that share a common desire to have a more balanced global order," South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said in an address ahead of the meetings.
The bloc is holding its 15th heads of state and government summit in Johannesburg between Aug. 22 and Aug. 24.
BRICS pursuing a strong cooperation agenda and has become a platform for discussing issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system, says PM Modi ahead of visiting South Africa to attend the BRICS meeting.
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Greece on August 25 while returning from the BRICS summit in South Africa, it will be the first visit by an Indian PM to the country in 40 years. Indira Gandhi was the last Indian PM to visit Greece in 1983.
In fact, in the last year or so, Modi has made it a point to visit nations not visited by Indian PMs for decades. When he went to Egypt in June, it was the first visit by an Indian PM to the African nation in 26 years. Manmohan Singh had been to Egypt in 2009 but only for the Sharm-el-Sheikh summit. In May last year, Modi visited Denmark marking a bilateral visit by an Indian PM there after two decades. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had last visited Denmark in 2002. This May, Modi paid a visit to Papua New Guinea, which was the first-ever visit by any Indian PM there. READ MORE
South African cricketing legend Jonty Rhodes welcomes PM Modi to South Africa, ahead of his visit to Johannesburg tomorrow for the 15th BRICS summit.
Chinese President Xi Jinping headed to South Africa on Monday, state media reported, where he will attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. The state visit will be Xi’s second international trip of 2023, after making an official trip to Russia in March. “Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Monday for the 15th BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, and a state visit to South Africa," Xinhua news agency reported.
The heads of Brazil, China, India and South Africa plus Russia’s top diplomat will gather from Tuesday to Thursday this week under the theme “BRICS and Africa", South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said this month. Questions had swirled over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin — who is sought by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his role in the Ukraine war — would attend this year’s BRICS conference in South Africa, which is a signatory of the ICC. READ MORE
The 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24 is being held in the background of many international developments: The conflict in Ukraine, its impact on the Global South, the collapse of ties between the West and Russia, Western sanctions on Russia that have disrupted ties of third countries with it, the sharp deterioration of US ties with China, the global trading system under stress with the weakening of the WTO and de-globalisation trends that include exploring more reliable and trustworthy supply chains, and so on.
The Summit will have major issues on its agenda, including expansion of membership, the criteria for doing so, increasing cooperation within the Global South and reshaping the global political and economic architecture to benefit developing countries, trading in national currencies amongst BRICS countries as a move towards de-dollarisation of trade exchanges, the potential for creating a BRICS reserve currency, reform of the global governance institutions, promoting a more multipolar world, attainment of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development, and so on. READ MORE
The BRICS countries, an acronym of the five members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, meet for three days for a summit in Johannesburg starting Tuesday. Representing 23 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 42 percent of the world’s population, they are seeking to dull Western economic domination in global affairs.
A group of emerging economies, it was formally launched in 2009 and it meets yearly at a summit hosted in rotation by one of the member countries.
The meetings aim to assert their position particularly in relation to the United States and the European Union. READ MORE
