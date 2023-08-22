BRICS Summit Highlights: PM Modi Attends Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, Says India Will Be Growth Engine of The World

As nations of the world rise to complete the unfinished business of the last century, they aspire to join the five-nation BRICS grouping, a senior Indian diplomat has said. The remarks by Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, came as he addressed business leaders and diplomats representing countries across Africa and South America at a gathering hosted by the India Business Forum of South Africa on the periphery of the BRICS Summit starting here on Wednesday.

The theme of the seminar was “Harnessing Synergies: India-Africa Cooperation for Prosperity in the BRICS African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat (AfCFTA) Landscape." Ravi described the unfinished business of the 20th century as moving away from the fight for freedom and independence from colonial rule to economic prosperity as the priority in the 21st century. With 22 countries having applied to join BRICS, Ravi said that in this new global drive, partnering with Africa was critical.

BRICS is a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. So as we experience economic growth, we should also ensure that it brings prosperity to all our people. As nations expand, the aspiration to be part of (BRICS) spreads. That is why 22 countries have lined up to be BRICS members, Ravi said.