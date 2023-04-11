Home » India » PM Modi Pays Homage to Social Reformer Jyotirao Phule

PM Modi Pays Homage to Social Reformer Jyotirao Phule

The 19th-century reformer, Jyotirao Phule came from a backward caste, worked tirelessly for the empowerment of deprived communities

Advertisement

Published By: News Desk

PTI

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 10:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a clip of his earlier speeches lauding Phule and his contribution to society. (File Image/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a clip of his earlier speeches lauding Phule and his contribution to society. (File Image/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule, recalling his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden. The 19th-century reformer, who came from a backward caste, worked tirelessly for the empowerment of deprived communities and was joined by his illustrious wife Savitribai Phule in the cause, especially in promoting education among women.

Modi tweeted, “On his birth anniversary, I bow to Mahatma Phule and recall his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden. His thoughts give hope and strength to millions." The prime minister also posted a clip of his earlier speeches lauding Phule and his contribution to society.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: April 11, 2023, 10:22 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 10:22 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Salman Khan Holds Pooja Hegde Close at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch, Shehnaaz Rocks Sexy Look

+8PHOTOS

Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Sanjana Sanghi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About