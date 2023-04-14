PM Modi, President Murmu Greet Nation on Ambedkar Jayanti, Harvest Festivals

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation on the occasions of Ambedkar Jayanti and harvest festivals. Dr Ambedkar dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and the exploited sections of society, Modi tweeted, posting an audio clip of his earlier remarks on Ambedkar’s life. April 14 marks the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a social reformer, economist, jurist and the architect of India’s Constitution.

President Murmu greeted people on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti and asked all to take a pledge to adopt his ideals and life values. A symbol of knowledge and prodigy, Dr Ambedkar worked untiringly, even in adverse circumstances, as an educationist, legal expert, economist, politician and social reformer and spread knowledge for the welfare of the nation, she said.

On Friday, President tweeted: “I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar."

She also extended her wishes on the occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaishakhadi and Putandu-Pirapu.

PM Modi tweeted in English and various regional languages to extend his greetings on the occasion of harvest festival.

India celebrates several festivals like Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaishakhadi and Putandu-Pirapu today.

