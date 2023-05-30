PM Modi, President Murmu Lead Greetings on Goa Statehood Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted people of Goa on their statehood day and said the state has made rapid strides in various fields.

“On Goa’s statehood day, my greetings to the people of the beautiful state! Goa is known for its natural beauty, exquisite beaches, warm people and the vibrant Goan culture. The state has made rapid strides in various fields. May Goa continue to prosper and become a model for sustainable development in the years to come," Murmu tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the statehood day of Goa, describing the state as an exquisite blend of serenity and vibrancy which continues to inspire with its unique culture and enduring spirit.

A former Portuguese colony, Goa became a part of India in 1961 and was made a Union Territory, which also included Daman and Diu. It became a full-fledged state on this day in 1987. It is India’s smallest state by area and is a favourite tourist destination.

Modi tweeted, “Best wishes on Goa Statehood Day! Goa, an exquisite blend of serenity and vibrancy, continues to inspire with its unique culture and enduring spirit. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Goans and hope they continue to strengthen India’s development trajectory."