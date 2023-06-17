PM Modi Proposes G20 Membership for African Union; Sources Say 'Bold Step'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to G20 counterparts, stating that the African Union should be given full membership at the group’s summit in New Delhi later this year, sources said.

The Prime Minister has taken a bold step in enhancing Africa’s voice on the international stage and in shaping the future of our shared world. The PM has led from the front on this matter, which he strongly advocates and supports, according to sources.

This will be the right step towards a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance, they added.

“The Prime Minister is a strong believer in having a greater Voice of the Global South countries on international platforms, particularly of African countries. As part of India’s G20 Presidency, he has particularly focused on incorporating priorities of the African countries in the G20 agenda," sources said.

In January, India hosted the Voice of the Global South Summit with an aim to highlight the problems and challenges facing developing countries.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

The African Union is considered the top-most grouping representing the voice of Africa.

It has been working towards ensuring progress and economic growth of the African nations. It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).