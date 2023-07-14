PM Modi Receives France's Highest Award, Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor

In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest award in military or civilian orders. PM Modi has become the first Indian PM to receive this prestigious recognition.

In the past, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor has been received by select leaders and eminent personalities from across the world. These include the former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela, King Charles - the then Prince of Wales, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, and former Secretary General of the United Nations, among others.

Adding to his illustrious collection, the latest honour bestowed on PM Modi by France is another testament to the series of top international awards he has received from various countries.

Advertisement

The previous honours given to Modi include the Order of the Nile by Egypt in June 2023, Companion of the Order of Logohu by Papua New Guinea in May 2023, Companion of the Order of Fiji in May 2023, Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau in May 2023, Order of the Druk Gyalpo by Bhutan in 2021, Legion of Merit by the US Government in 2020 and King Hamad Order of the Renaissance by Bahrain in 2019.

The Prime Minister has also received the Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin by Maldives in 2019, Order of St. Andrew award by Russia in 2019, Order of Zayed Award by UAE in 2019, Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award in 2018, State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan by Afghanistan in 2016 and Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud by Saudia Arabia in 2016.

Prime Minister Modi is here on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. Prime Minister’s two-day intensive trip includes a slew of engagements with the French leadership, Indian diaspora, CEOs and prominent personalities.

Advertisement

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership. Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi’s talks with Macron. Modi said his visit to France was particularly special as he will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.