PM Modi Shares Glimpse of 'Iconic' New Parliament Building, Makes 'Special Request' | WATCH

Highly anticipated first glimpse of the new “iconic" parliament building all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 was released on Friday. The video shared by PM Modi, showcases a Lok Sabha adorned with a captivating Peacock theme. Equipped with state-of-the-art communication technology, the spacious halls can comfortably accommodate hundreds MPs.

Sharing the clip, Prime Minister in a tweet said, “The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building."

Advertisement

He also called for citizens to share the clip with voice-overs using the #MyParliamentMyPride tag.

“I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride," he added.

The interior design of the space features three prominent national symbols: the lotus, the peacock, and the banyan tree.

New Parliament Features

The Parliament building, designed in a triangular shape and spanning four storeys, covers a total built-up area of 64,500 square meters. The structure is accessible through three primary gates known as Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

Tata Projects Ltd, responsible for the construction of the new Parliament building, has included several notable features within its design to showcase India’s rich democratic heritage. Additionally, there will be a dedicated lounge area for Members of Parliament, a well-stocked library, multiple committee rooms, spacious dining areas, and ample parking space to accommodate the needs of those visiting the premises.

Advertisement

The new Parliament building is not only equipped with modern technology but also boasts a significant increase in seating capacity and overall space compared to its predecessor. It features a total of 1,272 seats across two chambers, accommodating nearly 500 more seats than the previous building.

The Rajya Sabha hall, designed around the lotus theme, which represents the national flower of India, offers a larger capacity of up to 384 seats. Similarly, the Lok Sabha hall, inspired by the national bird, the peacock, can accommodate up to 888 seats.

Advertisement

In line with inclusivity, the new Parliament building is Divyang-friendly, ensuring that people with disabilities can move around freely and independently. Accessibility features are integrated into the design, prioritizing the needs of individuals with disabilities.

Moreover, the Parliament building is designed to complement an open courtyard, serving as a space for members to interact and will showcase the national tree of India, the banyan tree.

Advertisement

‘Sengol’ Installation and Significance

According to a PTI report, the ceremonial sceptre ‘Sengol,’ which was presented to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to signify the transfer of power in August 1947, has been relocated from the Nehru Gallery in the Allahabad Museum to Delhi for its installation in the new building of Parliament.

The historical sceptre, made of silver with a gold coating will be installed near the chair of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Advertisement

During the dedication ceremony of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Modi, with utmost humility, will accept the Sengol sceptre from an Adheenum representing the non-Brahmin Saivite order from Tamil Nadu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Adheenams, with a lineage of over five hundred years, played a significant role in sanctifying the transfer of power during the Chola period, and their involvement continues in present times.

C Rajagopalachari had requested the leader of the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam in the then Madras Presidency (Tamil Nadu) to perform a similar ritual symbolizing the transition of power from the British to Indian hands. The leader of the Adheenam had commissioned jeweller Vummidi Bangaru Chetty to craft the original five-foot-long ‘Sengol’ sceptre.

The official website of Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers contains information about the sceptre, including a rare photograph of Nehru, which is also featured in a short film about the Sengol.

Notably, two individuals involved in the creation of the original Sengol, Vummidi Ethirajulu (96 years old) and Vummidi Sudhakar (88 years old), are expected to attend the inauguration function of the new Parliament building.