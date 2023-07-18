'Family First, Nation Nothing': PM Modi Takes On Oppn, Says Corrupt Qualified for Such Meets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Opposition unity and said that corrupt and dynastic parties have done injustice to the country in its Independence. He said their motto is “family first, nation nothing".

Speaking at the inauguration of the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International airport, the PM said that the nation’s people have made up their mind to bring BJP back in 2024.

He, however, added that some political parties have opened their shops again. Taking a swipe at the opposition unity meeting, he said “26 parties have come together for 2024".

He said that these parties sell two things at their shops: “casteism and corruption". He added that all these parties have not gathered in Bengaluru.

Quoting a poem, “chehre pe chehra laga lete hai log" (people mask their faces), he said that this poem fits such political parties very well.

Only one thing comes to the people’s minds when they are all seen together in one frame, “lakhs of corruption in a frame", said PM Modi. He said that their product is a guarantee of corruption worth Rs 20 lakh crores.

PM Modi also took on Rahul Gandhi’s defamation case and said that a person, who insults a community and gets punished for it, then such a person is respected in the groups of these political parties.

Their common aim is to stop the nation’s development and stop the investigation against them. He said that in their shops the label is something else and the product is someone else’s, adding that, their shops guarantee the poison of casteism and immense corruption.

Speaking after the inauguration, the PM said that the increased tourism in the islands is an indication of more employment opportunities. He mentioned that previously, due to selfish politics, developmental work was unable to reach the interior areas and island places.

“Our government spent twice the amount spent by the previous government towards the development of Andaman and Nicobar islands," he added.

The PM also highlighted that their government’s efforts in developmental work have significantly contributed to the growth of tourism in the islands, resulting in a doubling of tourism since 2014.

“Andaman is becoming a living example of the maha-mantra of development and heritage going hand in hand," said PM Modi.