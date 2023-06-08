PM Modi Speaks to Saudi Crown Prince, Discusses Haj Pilgrimage, G20 Presidency

Trends :Mira Road Murder CaseCharni Road MurderCyclone BiparjoyWeatherSitharaman Daughter
Both leaders reviewed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on various multilateral and global issues of mutual interest

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 23:10 IST

Delhi, India

PM Narendra Modi. (File photo/PTI)
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the phone and reviewed a number of bilateral, multilateral, and global issues. PM Modi also thanked him for Saudi Arabia’s support during the evacuation of Indian nationals from violence-hit Sudan via Jeddah.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage.

Both leaders reviewed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on various multilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

During the telephonic conversation, the Crown Price also conveyed his full support to India’s initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 Presidency and said that he looks forward to his visit to the country.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, an official statement said.

    • Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, India took its citizens in buses from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they were taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Indian Air Force’s heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy’s ships.

    From Jeddah, the Indians were brought back home on either commercial flights or IAF’s aircraft.

    first published: June 08, 2023, 22:35 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 23:10 IST
