PM Modi Speaks to Saudi Crown Prince, Discusses Haj Pilgrimage, G20 Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the phone and reviewed a number of bilateral, multilateral, and global issues. PM Modi also thanked him for Saudi Arabia’s support during the evacuation of Indian nationals from violence-hit Sudan via Jeddah.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage.

Both leaders reviewed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on various multilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

During the telephonic conversation, the Crown Price also conveyed his full support to India’s initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 Presidency and said that he looks forward to his visit to the country.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, an official statement said.