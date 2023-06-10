Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
Home » India » PM Modi Speaks to South African President Ramaphosa, Reviews Progress in Bilateral Ties

PM Modi Speaks to South African President Ramaphosa, Reviews Progress in Bilateral Ties

In their telephone conversation, Ramaphosa conveyed his full support for India's initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 presidency and said that he looked forward to his visit to India

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 23:38 IST

New Delhi, India

President Ramaphosa briefed the PM on the African Leaders' Peace Initiative. (File/ANI)
President Ramaphosa briefed the PM on the African Leaders' Peace Initiative. (File/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday as they reviewed progress in their bilateral cooperation, anchored in historical and strong people-to-people ties. Modi also thanked him for the relocation of 12 cheetahs to India earlier this year, according to a statement.

They also exchanged views on several regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in BRICS in the context of South Africa’s chairmanship this year, it added.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
  • Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect, But Apparent, Dig At Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar - Yet Again
  • Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?

    • “President Ramaphosa briefed the PM on the African Leaders’ Peace Initiative. Noting that India was supportive of all initiatives aimed at ensuring durable peace and stability in Ukraine, PM reiterated India’s consistent call for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward," it said.

    In their telephone conversation, Ramaphosa conveyed his full support for India’s initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 presidency and said that he looked forward to his visit to India.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 10, 2023, 23:38 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 23:38 IST
    Read More