PM Modi Speaks to South African President Ramaphosa, Reviews Progress in Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday as they reviewed progress in their bilateral cooperation, anchored in historical and strong people-to-people ties. Modi also thanked him for the relocation of 12 cheetahs to India earlier this year, according to a statement.

They also exchanged views on several regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in BRICS in the context of South Africa’s chairmanship this year, it added.