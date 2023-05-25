Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi early on Thursday after completing his visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. Upon his arrival, he was greeted with garlands by BJP National President JP Nadda and other party members.

BJP President JP Nadda had come to the airport to extend a warm welcome to PM Modi as he returned after concluding his three-nation visit.

Upon landing, PM spoke about his tour to the supporters who had gathered there.

In a veiled jibe against the Opposition, PM Modi said that even the Opposition MPs in Australia attended the programme by the Indian community. “The Indian diaspora event in Sydney was not only attended by the Australian PM but also by former PM, MPs from opposition parties, and the ruling party. This is the strength of democracy. All of them together participated in this program of the Indian community."

Modi comment comes a day after 19 Opposition parties decided to boycott the opening of new the Parliament.

“When I talk about the culture of my country, I look into the eyes of the world. This confidence has come because you have formed a government with an absolute majority in the country. Those who have come here are people who love India, not PM Modi," added the Prime Minister.

He added: “I glorify my nation before the world not in any hesitation, but with confidence and pride. The reason behind this is the government you all have chosen with an absolute majority. When I talk, the world doesn’t only believe in me, but also believes all 140 crore Indians, whom I represent. World wants to listen to you. Message of peace was given from Japan’s Hiroshima through Mahatma Gandhi."

Expressing his thoughts, the Prime Minister emphasized, "When I speak about the culture of my country, I am speaking to the entire world. This confidence stems from the fact that you, the people, have elected a government with an overwhelming majority. Those present here are individuals who hold a deep affection for India, rather than just for PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also stressed that he travels across the globe taking about the talent of the young generation and how the youth shows “bravery" when given the opportunity.

“I want to tell you that While speaking about the culture and great tradition of India, never get immersed in slavery mentality, speak with courage. The world is eager to listen. The world agrees with me when I say that attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable," said the Prime Minister.