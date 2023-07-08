'Telangana has Huge Role In Making India 5th largest Economy': PM Modi Projects Worth Rs 6,100 Crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Telangana’s Warangal and inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 6,100 crores in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Warangal Visit

PM Modi also addressed a public meeting and stressed that the Central government has focused on enhancing the connectivity infrastructure in Telangana, adding that it will benefit the industrial and tourism sector in the state.

“We are working at a record speed to build a national highway network in India and Telangana. Telangana is becoming the hub of economic activities," he said.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Modi further said the railway wagon manufacturing unit at Kazipet, will give a boost to the Make in India scheme. The project will be developed at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

“The strength of the people of Telangana has always increased the strength of India. Today when India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, the people of Telangana have a huge role in this. There is a lot of excitement for doing investments in India, and across the world when the whole world is coming to India to invest, Telangana has many opportunities," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who was also present at the inauguration event, stressed that the road infrastructure, that will be developed in Telangana under the leadership of PM Modi, will connect the mining industry, trade, business, export-import and small centres of development and will generate employment.

“I am confident that with highway network, business and industries will get a boost. I often reiterate the famous quote of former US President John F Kennedy - American roads are not good because America is rich but America is rich because American roads are good. I am happy that the road infrastructure, that will be developed here under the leadership of the PM, will connect the mining industry, trade, business, export-import and small centres of development and we will generate employment, " he said.

Upon arrival in Warangal, the prime minister also visited the famous Bhadrakali temple and performed puja earlier today.

Advertisement

Earlier today, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Leaving for Warangal to attend a programme where we will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development works worth over Rs. 6100 crores. These works cover different sectors ranging from highways to railways. They will benefit the people of Telangana."