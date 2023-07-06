PM Modi to Address BJP Workers in Varanasi on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, beginning Friday to address a public meeting and announce funding for projects.

The PM will address a rally in Wajidpur and announce Rs 12,148 crore in funding towards several projects underway in the district. He will stay the night in Bareka and will attend a “tiffin meeting" with the BJP workers.

“The PM will lay the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 1,800 crore and inaugurate schemes worth about 10,000 crore," Divisional Commissioner, Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

“Rejuvenation of Manikarnika Ghat, an International Cricket Stadium, three railway overbridges, repair and construction of 96 roads, and a 10-storey international hostel built in BHU will be dedicated to the public," he said.