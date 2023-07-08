PM Modi to Address Rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address a rally in Naurangdesar in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, the BJP said. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore, and Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia held a review meeting and inspected the venue of the rally on Friday.

According to a party statement, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore during the programme. He will also address a public meeting. Meghwal said a large number of people from Bikaner and surrounding areas will attend the rally.