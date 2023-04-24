PM Modi to Flag Off Kerala's First Vande Bharat Today | Check Routes, Train Fare & Timings Here

After successfully completing a trial run, Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express is set to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Kerala’s train will travel between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. Initially, the train was planned to run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur but was extended later.

The train will cover eleven districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod.

The train’s operations to the public will start on April 26 on the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route and on April 28 on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod way.

➡️Here’s the route from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod

The train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 5.20 am and reach Kasaragod at 1.25 pm and has nine station stops.

•Thiruvananthapuram - 5.20 am

•Kollam - 6.07 am

•Kottayam - 7.25 am

•Ernakulam Town - 8.17 am

•Thrissur - 9.22 am

•Shoranur - 10.02 am

•Kozhikode - 11.03 am

•Kannur - 12.03 pm

•Kasaragod - 1.25 pm

➡️Here’s the route from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram

The train will depart from Kasaragod at 2.30 pm and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 10:30 pm and has nine station stops.

•Kasaragod - 2.30 pm

•Kannur - 3.28 pm

•Kozhikode - 4.28 pm

•Shoranur - 5.28 pm

•Thrissur - 6.03 pm

•Ernakulam Town - 7.05 pm

•Kottayam - 8.00 pm

•Kollam - 9.18 pm

•Thiruvananthapuram - 10.35 pm

➡️Take a look at train fares

The Vande Bharat will complete the journey from Trivandrum Central to Kasaragod in 8.05 hours, which will cost Rs 2,880 in executive class.

The train’s base fare is Rs 2,194 to which Rs 434 catering charges are added, as per the cost breakup.

If a passenger does not opt for food, the ticket for Vande Bharat will cost Rs 2,465 in executive class.

From Kasaragod, the Vande Bharat train will depart at 2.30 pm and reach Trivandrum Central at 10.35 pm. The complete journey will cost Rs 2,815 for the executive class.

➡️On what all days will the train run?

Kerala’s Vande Bharat will be running all days of the week except Thursday

➡️How do you book tickets for the train?

The tickets for the Vande Bharat train can be booked through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website, mobile app and reservation counters at railway stations.

Bookings were opened on Sunday at 8 am.

➡️Comparison with Rajdhani train

The same distance is covered by the Rajdhani in 8 hours and 59 minutes but costs Rs 2,770 in the train’s first class.

The base fare of the Vande Bharat is cheaper than the Rajdhani’s but the catering charges are 80 per cent higher. The base fare for Rajdhani is Rs 2,269 to which Rs 245 catering charges are added. Read more here

Rajdhani starts from Trivandrum Central at 7.15 pm and reaches Kasaragod at 4.14 am while the Vande Bharat will depart from Trivandrum Central at 5.20 am and reach Kasaragod at 1.25 pm.

When it comes to chair cars, Vande Bharat costs Rs 1,590 from Trivandrum Central while the cost is Rs 1,670 for third AC in Rajdhani.

Rajdhani runs on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday only.

