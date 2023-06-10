PM Modi to Inaugurate Maiden 'National Training Conclave'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first ‘National Training Conclave’ here on Sunday and will address its more than 1,500 participants drawn from training and research institutes across the country.

An official statement said Modi has been a proponent of improving the governance process and policy implementation in the country through capacity building of civil service.

As part of this vision, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) — ‘Mission Karmayogi’ — was launched to prepare a future-ready civil service with the right attitude, skills and knowledge. This conclave is yet another step in this direction, it said. The event is being hosted by the Capacity Building Commission with an objective to foster collaboration among civil services training institutes and strengthen the training infrastructure for civil servants across the country.