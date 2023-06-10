Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
Home » India » PM Modi to Inaugurate Maiden 'National Training Conclave'

PM Modi to Inaugurate Maiden 'National Training Conclave'

An official statement said Modi has been a proponent of improving the governance process and policy implementation in the country through capacity building of civil service

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 22:58 IST

New Delhi, India

The conclave will have eight panel discussions, each focusing on key concerns pertinent to civil services training institutes such as faculty development, training impact assessment and content digitisation, among others. (Getty)
The conclave will have eight panel discussions, each focusing on key concerns pertinent to civil services training institutes such as faculty development, training impact assessment and content digitisation, among others. (Getty)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first ‘National Training Conclave’ here on Sunday and will address its more than 1,500 participants drawn from training and research institutes across the country.

An official statement said Modi has been a proponent of improving the governance process and policy implementation in the country through capacity building of civil service.

As part of this vision, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) — ‘Mission Karmayogi’ — was launched to prepare a future-ready civil service with the right attitude, skills and knowledge. This conclave is yet another step in this direction, it said. The event is being hosted by the Capacity Building Commission with an objective to foster collaboration among civil services training institutes and strengthen the training infrastructure for civil servants across the country.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
  • Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect, But Apparent, Dig At Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar - Yet Again
  • Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?

    • More than 1,500 representatives from training and research institutes will participate in the conclave. Civil servants from central government departments, state governments, local governments, as well as experts from the private sector will also take part in the deliberations, it said. The statement said this diverse gathering will foster the exchange of ideas, identify the challenges being faced and opportunities available, and generate actionable solutions and comprehensive strategies for capacity building.

    The conclave will have eight panel discussions, each focusing on key concerns pertinent to civil services training institutes such as faculty development, training impact assessment and content digitisation, among others, it said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 10, 2023, 22:58 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 22:58 IST
    Read More