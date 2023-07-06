PM Modi to Inaugurate Rajasthan Section of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor on Jul 8 | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar economic corridor on July 8. He will dedicate to the country the 500-km section in poll-bound Rajasthan, which runs from Jakhdawali village in Hanumangarh district to Khetlawas village in Jalore district.

The expressway, which is part of the 1,256-km Amritsar-Jamnagar economic corridor, has been built at a cost of Rs 11,125 crore and will significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity between major cities as well as industrial corridors. The access-controlled greenfield section will not only facilitate seamless transportation of goods but enhance tourism and economic development.

The whole project, being built at a cost of Rs 80,000 crore, is part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I programme. It spans four states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.