PM Modi to Kick Off CBI Diamond Jubilee Celebrations At Noon, to Present Medals to Best Officers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the PM’s office said on Sunday.

During the programme, an investiture ceremony for recipients of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of the CBI will be held wherein the Prime Minister will present medals to the recipients, a PMO statement said.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the CBI diamond jubilee celebrations at 12 noon at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

He will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of the CBI in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.

At the event, the PM is also scheduled to release a postage stamp and a commemorative coin marking the diamond jubilee celebration year of the CBI. The prime minister will also launch the agency’s Twitter handle.

The CBI made its maiden appearance on Twitter in October last year during the Interpol General Assembly when a handle with the coveted blue tick was launched to share news about the event.

The CBI was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated April 1, 1963.

(With PTI Inputs)

