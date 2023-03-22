PM Modi to Launch TB-Mukt Panchayat Initiative, Various Projects in Varanasi on Mar 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Friday to launch the TB-Mukt Panchayat initiative and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 1780 crores.

During the event on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, the Prime Minister will address the One World TB Summit which is being organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Stop TB Partnership.

The Prime Minister will also launch various initiatives including official pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT); family-centric care model for TB and the release of India’s Annual TB Report 2023, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The Prime Minister will also award select States/UTs and Districts for their progress towards ending TB.

In March 2018, during the End TB summit held in New Delhi, the Prime Minister called on India to achieve TB-related SDG targets by 2025, five years ahead of stipulated time.

PM’s Development Initiatives in Varanasi

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Passenger Ropeway from Varanasi Cantt station to Godowlia during the programme at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground. The cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 645 crores. The ropeway system will be 3.75 km in length with five stations and will facilitate ease of movement for the tourists, pilgrims and residents of Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 55 MLD sewage treatment plant at Bhagwanpur under Namami Ganga Scheme, to be built at cost of more than Rs. 300 crores.

Under the Khelo India Scheme, the foundation stone of Phase 2 and 3 of redevelopment work of Sigra Stadium will be laid by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of LPG bottling plant at Isarwar village, Sewapuri to be built by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and various other projects including primary health centre in Bharthara village; floating jetty with changing rooms, among others.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Prime Minister will dedicate 19 drinking water schemes, which will benefit more than 3 lakh people of 63 Gram Panchayats. To further strengthen the rural drinking water system, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of 59 drinking water schemes under the Mission.

For farmers, exporters and traders in and around Varanasi, the grading, sorting, processing of fruits and vegetables will be possible at an integrated pack house which has been constructed at Karkhiyaon. The Prime Minister will dedicate this project to the nation during the event. It will help in boosting agricultural exports of Varanasi and surrounding region.

The Prime Minister will dedicate various projects under the Varanasi Smart City Mission including redevelopment work of Rajghat and Mahmoorganj government schools; beautification of internal city roads; redevelopment of 6 parks and ponds of the city among others.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate various other infrastructure projects including ATC tower at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport; 2 MW solar power plant at water works premises, Bhelupur; 800 KW solar power plant at Konia Pumping Station; new Community Health Center at Sarnath; infrastructure improvement of Industrial estate at Chandpur; rejuvenation of temples of Kedareshwar, Vishweshwar and Omkareshwar Khand Parikrama among others.

