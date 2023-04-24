PM Modi to Take Part in National Panchayati Raj Day Event in MP, Inaugurate Various Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Monday and address representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions and gram sabhas across the country.

Modi will also perform the virtual ‘Griha Pravesh’ (ceremony performed when entering one’s new house) for 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at the function to be held at the SAF ground in Rewa, an official release said.

He will inaugurate various projects worth Rs 7,853 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. These projects will benefit 9.48 lakh families of 4,036 villages, it said.

The prime minister will also visit an exhibition showcasing the development of various departments at the main venue.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh and Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste will be present on the occasion.

Modi will also inaugurate the integrated e-GramSwaraj and GeM (government e-marketplace) portal for public procurement at the panchayat level.

The e-GramSwaraj-GeM integration aims at enabling panchayats to market their goods and services through GeM leveraging the e-GramSwaraj platform.

The PM will also launch the ‘Joint Steps towards Development’ campaign to increase people’s participation in ensuring the full benefits of government schemes.

The campaign, centred on inclusive development, will focus on extending the benefits of various schemes to the last mile, the release said.

Modi will also hand over around 35 lakh Swamitva property cards to beneficiaries. With the handing over of these cards, about 1.25 crore property cards will be distributed under the Swamitva Yojana in the country.

He will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various railway projects worth about Rs 2,300 crore.

The projects include a doubling of railway tracks, gauge conversion and electrification projects along with 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in Madhya Pradesh.

The PM also will lay the foundation of the redevelopment of Gwalior station and flag off three trains, the release said.

