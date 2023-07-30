Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra’s Pune on August 1, where he will be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award. He will also flag off metro trains, of which, one of the stations is the deepest metro station.

The Prime Minister’s Schedule

According to a release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the PM will first perform pooja and darshan at Dagdusheth Mandir, following which he will be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award.

Around mid-day, Prime Minister will flag off metro trains and also lay foundation stone several developmental projects in the city.

He will flag off metro trains that will mark the inauguration of services on the two completed corridors of Pune Metro Phase-I. These sections are; Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall-Clinic station. The foundation stone of this project was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2016.

Advertisement

These new sections will help connect some of the importance places of the city including Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation Office, Pune RTO, and Pune Railway Station.

The metro stations designs are unique and backed by historical inspirations. One of the unique features of the Civil Court metro station is that it is one of the deepest metro stations in the country. The deepest point of the station is 33.1 metres. The roof the station is made in a way where direct sunlight will fall on the platform.

Some of the stations’ designs are inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan and Deccan Gymkhana metro stations have a resemblance with the headgear that were worn by Chhatrapati Shivaji’s soldiers, also known as “Mavala Pagadi." The design of the underground metro station of Shivaji Nagar is like a reminder of the forts built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.