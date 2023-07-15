PM Modi UAE Visit Latest Updates: PM Arrives in New Delhi After Concluding 'Productive' UAE Visit

PM Narendra Modi in UAE LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Saturday after concluding his “productive" visit to UAE at the invitation of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality," he said in his concluding remarks.

PM Modi expressed India’s deep regard for the UAE during talks with UAE President and said, “Our bilateral trade has risen by 20 per cent. We have achieved $85 billion of trade and soon we will achieve the target of $100 billion."

The Prime Minister acknowledged the UAE President’s respect and warmth, equating it to the affection shared between brothers. “We (India-UAE) signed historic agreements within three months which would not have been possible without your cooperation and commitment," he said. Additionally, he announced his decision to attend the upcoming COP-28 Summit in the UAE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in UAE for a day-long visit where he met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi on Saturday. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome when he reached Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi where he was welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a tweet he said he was glad to meet the UAE President adding, “His energy and vision for development are admirable. We discussed the full range of India-UAE ties including ways to boost cultural and economic ties."

PM Modi also welcomed the agreement between India and UAE to start trade settlement in their currencies and link the Indian Unified Payments Interface with the Gulf country’s Instant Payment Platform (IPP). He said the move “paves the way for enhanced economic collaboration and will make international financial interactions simpler."

He also met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Both leaders will discuss how to take forward India-UAE cooperation in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture.

“The India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership has been steadily strengthening and the Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The leaders will also discuss cooperation on global issues and UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 and India’s G-20 Presidency. UAE is a special invitee in this year’s G20 Summit.

