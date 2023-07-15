PM Modi UAE Visit Latest Updates: PM Arrives in New Delhi After Concluding 'Productive' UAE Visit

PM Narendra Modi in UAE LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Saturday after concluding his “productive" visit to UAE at the invitation of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality," he said in his concluding remarks.
PM Modi expressed India’s deep regard for the UAE during talks with UAE President and said, “Our bilateral trade has risen by 20 per cent. We have achieved $85 billion of trade and soon we will achieve the target of $100 billion."
The Prime Minister acknowledged the UAE President’s respect and warmth, equating it to the affection shared between brothers. “We (India-UAE) signed historic agreements within three months which would not have been possible without your cooperation and commitment," he said. Additionally, he announced his decision to attend the upcoming COP-28 Summit in the UAE.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in UAE for a day-long visit where he met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi on Saturday. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome when he reached Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi where he was welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
In a tweet he said he was glad to meet the UAE President adding, “His energy and vision for development are admirable. We discussed the full range of India-UAE ties including ways to boost cultural and economic ties."
PM Modi also welcomed the agreement between India and UAE to start trade settlement in their currencies and link the Indian Unified Payments Interface with the Gulf country’s Instant Payment Platform (IPP). He said the move “paves the way for enhanced economic collaboration and will make international financial interactions simpler."
He also met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Both leaders will discuss how to take forward India-UAE cooperation in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture.
“The India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership has been steadily strengthening and the Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
The leaders will also discuss cooperation on global issues and UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 and India’s G-20 Presidency. UAE is a special invitee in this year’s G20 Summit.
Here are top updates from PM Modi’s visit to the UAE:
- India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Education and Knowledge Department of Abu Dhabi to establish an IIT Delhi campus in the region. The campus, located in Abu Dhabi, will offer Master’s courses starting from January 2024, followed by Bachelor’s courses scheduled to begin from September next year.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the decision and said it “marks a significant stride in our educational internationalisation and is testament to India’s innovation prowess. Education is the bond that unites us, it’s the spark that ignites innovation. Together, we will leverage this power for mutual prosperity and global betterment."
- Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “PM Narendra Modi warmly welcomed by UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the iconic Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace."
- PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome as he reached Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. He was welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both leaders are holding bilateral talks and discussing measures to strengthen bilateral ties.
- Prime Minister Modi meets President-designate of COP28 Dr. Sultan Al Jaber in Abu Dhabi. Both discussed ways to further sustainable development. PM Modi also highlighted India’s contribution in this direction and the emphasis India is putting on Mission LiFE.
- “I arrived in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to exchanges with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that will solidify cooperation between India and the UAE," PM Modi said in a tweet.
- Prime Minister Modi met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also received him at the Abu Dhabi airport.
- Prime Minister Modi has landed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning (local time) for his day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
- This is Prime Minister Modi’s fifth visit to the UAE. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also the chief guest of India in its Republic Day celebrations in 2017.
- Both leaders held a virtual summit in 2022 and also attended the multilateral I2U2 summit in 2022.
- PM Modi was also conferred with UAE’s highest civilian award the ‘Order of the Zayed’ during his visit to UAE in 2019.
- Both leaders will also review the landmark trade agreement between India and the UAE - CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) - which was signed and implemented in 2022.