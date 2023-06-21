Narendra Modi US Visit Highlights: PM in Washington; State Dinner With Biden, Address to Joint Session of US Congress on Agenda

Curated By: Saurabh Verma
Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 23:38 IST
New Delhi, India
PM Narendra Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress. Read More
PM Modi arrived in Washington.
Hollywood actor Richard Gere joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Yoga Day Event taking place at the United Nations HQ. The event was held to celebrate World Yoga Day. In photos coming from the venue, Richard was seen greeting PM Modi and giving him a hug. In a photo going viral, Richard was seen sporting a big smile as he hugged the Indian Prime Minister. READ MORE
Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hollywood actor Richard Gere, Iyengar yoga exponent Deidra Demens and prominent American singer Mary Millben were among theose who attended the event that lasted nearly 45 minutes. READ MORE
PM Modi paid his tributes at the Wall of Peace at the UN headquarters.
EAM Jaishankar said PM Modi leading Yoga Day event will inspire so many more to join the collective endeavor for wellness and a healthy way of living.
After participating in Yoga Day celebrations in New York, PM Modi is heading to Washington.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said PM Modi not just promoted Yoga on a global platform but reclaimed India’s glory by gifting a new worldview of unity.
Members of the Indian diaspora perform ‘Garba’ outside the hotel in Washington DC, where PM Modi is scheduled to arrive today.
PM Modi leaves from UN headquarters in New York. He will arrive in Washington later today in the next leg of his State visit.
Guinness world record for most nationalities in a Yoga session was created at the Yoga Day event led by PM Narendra Modi, at the UN headquarters in New York. READ MORE
PM Modi said Yoga is free from copyright, free from patents and free from royalty payments.
Representatives from over 180 countries are performing yoga at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday (local time). The Prime Minister was accompanied by deputy secretary-general of the United Nations Amina J Mohammed, United Nations General Assembly president Csaba Kőrösi and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj. READ MORE
PM Modi said the entire world came together last year to support India’s proposal to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets.
On ninth International Yoga Day, PM Modi said yoga comes from India and it is a very old tradition. “Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal," he said.
PM Modi said almost every nationality is represented at UN Today. “What an amazing cause to bring us together – Yoga. Yoga means to unite," he said.
At the UN HQ in New York, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj said, “Today’s celebration is indeed very special as PM Modi will lead us in doing yoga here. It is under his leadership that 21st June was declared as #InternationalYogaDay. It is only fitting that the inspiration behind the idea is with us today in the scenic multicultural setting of the UN…"
PM Narendra Modi reached the UN Headquarters lawns in New York to lead the Yoga event on the occasion of International Yoga Day.
PM Modi reached the venue of International Yoga Day event at UN Headquarters in New York.
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the UN Headquarters in New York.
US President Joe Biden welcomes India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, on Wednesday for two days of talks that the White House sees as bolstering “one of the defining partnerships of our age," despite ongoing concerns about human rights.
Washington wants India to be a strategic counterweight to China while Modi is seeking to raise the influence that his country, now the world’s most populous, has on the world stage. READ MORE
Top officials, envoys and prominent individuals from more than 180 countries will join PM Modi at UN HQ for Yoga Day.The function will be attended by personalities and influencers from all walks of life, including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders, yoga practitioners, among others. READ MORE
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, PM Modi said may Yoga Day bring us all closer and improve the health of our planet.
Stage set for International Yoga Day celebrations at the North Lawn of UN headquarters in New York, which will be led by PM Modi later today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met prominent US personalities from different walks of life, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Paul Romer and Neil deGrasse Tyson in New York on the first day of his visit to the US.
Modi, who is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, met over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session on Wednesday in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters in New York that will see participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.
Modi in US LIVE Updates: The official State visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US showcases the strength and resilience of the India-US partnership, according to an official from the previous Trump administration.
Lisa Curtis, senior fellow and director of the Indo-Pacific Security Programme at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) think-tank, said on Tuesday that the visit also underscores the importance that the Biden administration attaches to New Delhi’s role in challenging China’s rise in the region.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House this week will showcase the strength and resilience of the US-India partnership and the importance the Biden administration attaches to India’s role in challenging China’s rise in the region, she said. Curtis served as the Trump Administration’s point person for South Asia from 2017 to 2020.
“I thank PM Modi for his close relationship with the United States and our economic ties that we bring together in technology and innovation," said US Congressman Michael T McCaul as he welcomes PM Modi on his state visit to the USA.
Modi arrived here from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.
The prime minister, who is visiting the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will join them for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries on Thursday.
Modi and Biden have had the opportunity to meet several times since his last official visit to the US in September 2021. “This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership,” Modi said.
PM Modi on Wednesday said yoga is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments. “Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal,” he said.
PM Modi is leading the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters with representatives from over 180 countries. PM Modi, who arrived in New York on Tuesday, met Tesla owner Elon Musk among other thought leaders on the first day of his state visit to the US.
Elon Musk said his conversation with Modi was excellent and very good and added that he is planning to visit India next year. Musk also suggested he is confident that Tesla will be coming to India in the future. Modi is meeting over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts.
Besides Musk, they include astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio.
The White House said India like the US is a vibrant democracy and the two nations are going to continue to work on their bilateral relationship. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told a news conference here on Tuesday that: “Democracy is tough. We know that. We have seen it firsthand here in this country. It is tough, you have got to work at it.” “India has a vibrant democracy, and they, too, work at it. No democracy at any given point in time reaches perfection,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached New York earlier today on the first leg of his US visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden from June 21-24.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York, Musk asserted that India has more promise than any other large country and that he is incredibly excited about its future. Asked if Tesla will enter the Indian market, Musk said he is planning to visit the country next year. “I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible,” he said. “I would like to thank the prime minister for his support and hopefully we will be able to announce something in the not so distant future,” Musk said.
In a separate video statement, Musk also lauded Modi, saying he “really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make significant investment in India.” “I am a fan of Modi,” he said. India is great for solar energy investment, Musk added, describing his talks with the prime minister as excellent.
Modi is meeting over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts. Besides Musk, they include astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio.
Modi is also scheduled to observe the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations headquarters here with the UN leadership and members of the international community. Representatives of over 188 countries are expected to attend the exercise.
Nine years after Prime Minister Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, Narendra Modi will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Narendra Modi at a State Dinner on June 22 (Thursday). The visit also includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.