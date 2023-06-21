Narendra Modi US Visit Highlights: PM in Washington; State Dinner With Biden, Address to Joint Session of US Congress on Agenda

Modi arrived here from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

The prime minister, who is visiting the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will join them for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries on Thursday.

Modi and Biden have had the opportunity to meet several times since his last official visit to the US in September 2021. “This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership,” Modi said.

PM Modi on Wednesday said yoga is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments. “Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal,” he said.

Elon Musk said his conversation with Modi was excellent and very good and added that he is planning to visit India next year. Musk also suggested he is confident that Tesla will be coming to India in the future. Modi is meeting over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts.

Besides Musk, they include astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio.

The White House said India like the US is a vibrant democracy and the two nations are going to continue to work on their bilateral relationship. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told a news conference here on Tuesday that: “Democracy is tough. We know that. We have seen it firsthand here in this country. It is tough, you have got to work at it.” “India has a vibrant democracy, and they, too, work at it. No democracy at any given point in time reaches perfection,” he said.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York, Musk asserted that India has more promise than any other large country and that he is incredibly excited about its future. Asked if Tesla will enter the Indian market, Musk said he is planning to visit the country next year. “I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible,” he said. “I would like to thank the prime minister for his support and hopefully we will be able to announce something in the not so distant future,” Musk said.

In a separate video statement, Musk also lauded Modi, saying he “really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make significant investment in India.” “I am a fan of Modi,” he said. India is great for solar energy investment, Musk added, describing his talks with the prime minister as excellent.

Modi is also scheduled to observe the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations headquarters here with the UN leadership and members of the international community. Representatives of over 188 countries are expected to attend the exercise.

Nine years after Prime Minister Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, Narendra Modi will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Narendra Modi at a State Dinner on June 22 (Thursday). The visit also includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.