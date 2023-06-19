PM Modi US Visit: 'Milestone' for India-US Ties, Says MEA; Grand Yoga Day Event at UN HQ on June 21

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee & Nayanika Sengupta
Hundreds of enthusiastic Indian-Americans have gathered at iconic locations across 20 US cities and organised unity marches to send a message of welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi days ahead of his State Visit. Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the US Congress on June 22.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s power-packed visit to the United States promises to be a whirlwind tour which will see the leader lead the Yoga Day celebrations, enjoy a private dinner with the Bidens and address the US Congress.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, providing details of PM Modi’s visit on Monday, said: “On the invitation of US President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister will be visiting the US from June 21st to 23rd." Highlighting the significance of the visit, Kwatra mentioned, “This will mark the Prime Minister’s first official State visit to the United States… It’s a milestone in our relationship between the two countries… It is a very significant visit, a very important visit. A visit on which there is a genuine and widespread deep interest in the United States…"
Kwatra added that an important element of the visit will be discussion on bilateral relationships and next series of transformative agenda items in the years ahead. He also noted that the prime minister will be among the rare few leaders to address the US Congress more than once. SEE FULL SCHEDULE HERE
When reporting about India and Narendra Modi, the entire western legacy media uses just one, knackered boilerplate.
“India is important but…"
“Modi is autocratic…"
“India’s democracy is on the slide…"
“Muslims and Christians are facing persecution…"
The entire coverage revolves around these key phrases. No proof or data on any of this is submitted and no investigation done to find if these are true. So-called guardians of journalism like The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Economist or the Time magazine have even done away with the journalistic tokenism of taking, however perfunctorily, the other side of the story. READ FULL ARTICLE HERE
PM Modi’s upcoming US visit will include many firsts, including an address by the Prime Minister at US Congress, making PM Modi the first Indian PM to do so twice.
PM Modi is also the second Indian PM to have the honour of a US State Visit and the third global leader to receive an invite by US President Joe Biden for a State Visit.
During a press briefing on Monday over PM Modi’s upcoming US tour, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the visit is a “milestone" in relationship between the two countries.
“…It’s a milestone in our relationship between the two countries…It is a very significant visit, a very important visit. A visit on which there is a genuine and widespread deep interest in the United States…," Kwatra said.
After visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi in 2015 and Indonesia’s grand Istiqlal Mosque in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now be visiting the historic Al-Haqim mosque in Egypt’s Cairo during his first visit to the country this week.
The Al-Haqim mosque, a nearly 1,000-year-old structure, was restored with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community and recently re-opened.
The visit to the Istiqlal Mosque in 2018 had come in the holy month of Ramadan – it is the national mosque of Indonesia.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra provided details on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States, stating, "On the invitation of US President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister will be visiting the US from June 21st to 23rd."
PM Modi’s First Egypt visit will be on June 24 and 25. This will be the first visit by any Indian Prime Minister since 1995.
On the 22nd, the focus of the visit will be on bilateral engagements, encompassing four key components:
The first phase of the itinerary commences in New York on the morning of the 21st, commencing with the celebration of Yoga Day at the UN H1.
The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.
Tech-leaders from Silicon Valley joined in large number to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic US State visit which begins from June 21. Technocrats comprising of CEO’s, Vice-Presidents, Global Head of leading companies took part in the Conference on ‘India-US partnership: A key to new world Tech-Order’ which was organized by NID Foundation and Indian Minorities Foundation at San Jose, California.
The conference was the first curtain-raiser event organized to mark the upcoming Prime Minister’s historic visit which starts from June 21.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State Visit to the US marks an important point in the bilateral relationship and is a key symbol of the two nations growing closer together, according to top American senators. Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the US Congress on June 22. Prime Minister Modi’s visit marks an important point in the relationship between the United States and India, Senator Todd Young, a Republican, told PTI.
Our two countries must continue to work together to build on our partnerships in science and technology, and I look forward to working with our counterparts in India to ensure our shared prosperity, said Young, who represents Indiana in the US Senate. Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, participating in a panel discussion at the India Idea’s Summit hoped that the State Visit will see an acceleration of India-US realigning. We have talked about history and you can’t go back and do a redo of history. But we can recognise that the current threats are real," he said.
Actress and singer Mary Millben, who is set to perform at a diaspora event to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC on June 23, said she has “great anticipation and excitement".
In a video message ahead of PM Modi’s US tour, ex-president of India-US Business Council lauded India’s GDP growth and said it is important that US and India continue “to advance this partnership"
“Are there any other economies that are growing at 7 per cent GDP? That’s India! It’s important that we continue to advance this partnership," Ron Somers, ex-president of India-US Business Council, said.
The Biden administration last week eased norms by releasing policy guidance on the eligibility criteria for those waiting for green cards to work and stay in America, days ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the US.
PM Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The guidance issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) regarding the eligibility criteria for initial and renewal applications for Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) in compelling circumstances is expected to help thousands of Indian technology professionals who are in the agonisingly long wait for a Green Card or permanent residency.
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently.
If a mood of happiness and excitement has gripped a large chunk of Indian Americans ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit, Vijay Sharma’s restaurant, in the heart of this pulsating city, is feeding that appetite.
An engineer by profession and restauranteur by passion, Sharma and his wife Suman Lata speak gushingly about how Indian Americans like them have grown more confident and prouder of their identity as Modi has worked to “enhance India’s global image".
“Modi is leading a Yoga session in a global body like United Nations here. Isn’t this good," he asks.
A New Jersey-based restaurant launched ‘Modi Ji’ Thali for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming State Visit to the United States (US).
Hundreds of Indian-Americans have gathered at iconic locations across the US to send a message of welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi days ahead of his State Visit here. A few hundred Indian Americans from in and around the Washington DC area gathered near the National Monument on a bright Sunny Sunday to convey a message of unity and tell the prime minister that they are eagerly waiting for his arrival in the city.
Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22. He will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.
An hour-long Yoga session led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the North Lawn of the United Nations Headquarters in the US is expected to be a major global pitch for Yoga by the PM with a majority of the member-countries of the UN being represented at the event.
The UN in a document on the event has said the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations has invited the signatories to join a Yoga session “led by H. E. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi" from 8 am to 9 am local time in New York on June 21. Guests have been asked to arrive by 7:15 am in a yoga-friendly attire. Yoga mats will be provided to the participants at the session and they are welcome to take it home as a souvenir. Read More
Modi-Biden relationship has been defined by close engagement, frank exchanges, mutual respect and admiration and special gestures. This visit, too, is being marked by special gestures of President Biden for PM Modi.
President Biden is hosting the PM for an Official State Dinner. There will also be a bilateral meeting with President Biden. But Biden and his family are going out of the way and doing much more than formalities and extending a touch of personal warmth to be with PM for multiple events.
President Biden along with the First Lady are hosting PM Modi for a private dinner and conversation the day before the official state dinner.
The First Lady will also accompany PM Modi for a skilling event. President Biden and PM will also be together for a Technology event.
Over the past decade the two leaders have come closer, with mutual trust and admiration strengthening their bond. This has been visible through various gestures on multiple important occasions.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said PM Modi’s State Visit signifies the “highest level of honour", adding that the honour that he will receive, has been accorded to a very few people, so far".
“The prime minister will address a Joint Session of the US Congress. No Indian prime minister has addressed it twice. So, it will be the first time. World over also, very few people have done that… Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela. So, there are very few people who have addressed the US Congress twice," Jaishankar said. It assumes “huge importance" and outcomes will be seen later, the external affairs minister said.
Asked about the implications of the State Visit on India-US relations, he said this State Visit will have “significant outcomes" and added that “what outcomes these will be, I cannot tell that right now".
Amid the much-anticipated US tour of PM Modi, (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday criticised the Prime Minister and asked why he was going abroad instead of visiting Manipur to resolve the crisis in the violence-hit north-eastern state.
Addressing a state-level convention of his party, the first since the rebellion split Shiv Sena last year, he also dared the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. “One part of our country is in the grip of violence and Modi hasn’t gone there or taken steps to resolve the crisis, but is going to America," Thackeray said.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday shared details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s whirlwind US and Egypt tour starting, Wednesday, June 21, for which the PM is flying out tomorrow. Massive preparations are underway in the United States where PM Modi will be from June 21 to 24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and hold a series of events and meets.
Among the events planned during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US tour is the ninth annual International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 at the UN headquarters between 8 am and 9 am at its North Lawn which the PM will be leading. People from more than 180 countries are expected to participate in the Yoga Day celebration event.
In another event, African American singer and actress Mary Millben, known for her moving rendition of ‘Om Jai Jagadish Hare’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’, will perform at a diaspora event to be attended by PM Modi in Washington on June 23.
PM Modi will also attend a lunch hosted at the State Department by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 23. In addition to the official engagements, Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.
Meanwhile, amid the much-anticipated US tour of PM Modi, (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday criticised the Prime Minister and asked why he was going abroad instead of visiting Manipur to resolve the crisis in the violence-hit north-eastern state. Addressing a state-level convention of his party, the first since the rebellion split Shiv Sena last year, he also dared the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. “One part of our country is in the grip of violence and Modi hasn’t gone there or taken steps to resolve the crisis, but is going to America,” Thackeray said.
WHY THE VISIT MATTERS
