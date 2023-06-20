PM Modi US Visit: Security Agencies Extra Cautious on Permission to Protesters, Say Sources

Security agencies in the US are taking extra precautions in giving permissions to groups planning protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the country, intelligence sources told News18.

Sources added that agencies are extra-cautious in the backdrop of the March attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco by pro-Khalistani groups who were protesting police action against radical preacher Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

“They understand it’s not only about protests, but physical attacks are also involved. US authorities also understand that protests may lead to physical violence and people are not sympathetic about them," a source told News18.

According to a Reuters report, rights groups are planning protests this week against Modi’s state visit to Washington over what they call India’s deteriorating human rights record, even though experts do not expect Washington to be publicly critical of New Delhi.

Advertisement

The Indian American Muslim Council, Peace Action, Veterans for Peace and Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition plan to gather near the White House on June 22 when Modi is due to meet President Joe Biden.

Another event is planned in New York featuring a show titled “Howdy Democracy," a play on the name of the 2019 “Howdy Modi!" rally in Texas featuring the Prime Minister and then-US President Donald Trump, the Reuters report added.

Modi departed for the US on Tuesday morning on a State Visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Modi’s US visit is expected to give India access to critical American technologies Washington rarely shares with non-allies, strengthening a new bond that is underpinned by not just global politics but also business and economics.

Though Modi has made several previous visits to the United States, this will be his first with the full diplomatic status of an official state visit, just the third of Biden’s presidency and third by any Indian leader.