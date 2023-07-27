Sins & Habits Are Same But Group's Name Has Been Changed: PM Modi's Veiled Attack at INDIA Coalition | Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Rajasthan and Gujarat over the course of two days, July 27 - July 28. He is set to lay the foundation stone and dedicate several development projects to the nation in Rajasthan’s Sikar and he will also inaugurate the greenfield airport in Rajkot, Gujarat.

PM Modi will inaugurate ’Semicon India 2023’ in Gandhinagar. A government release said, the exhibition of the event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on July 25, and the programme will run from July 25-30.

The event will also be attended by Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, S Jaishankar and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Advertisement

Track Latest Updates

-I Try to Repay Debt I Owe to Rajkot: PM Modi

PM Modi said Rajkot is recognized as the growth engine of Saurashtra. “I always try to repay the debt that I owe to Rajkot. We came with a guarantee of ‘Sushasan’ and we are fulfilling it. Both the neo-middle class and middle class are the government’s priority. The expansion of air services has given new heights to India’s aviation sector. Ease of living and quality of life is among the top priorities for the government," he said.

- Gujarat Becoming ‘Mini Japan’, Says PM Modi

PM Modi said, “When I was the Gujarat CM, I said that Gujarat is becoming mini Japan but at that time so many people made fun of me, but today, you (people) have accomplished it…"

-Milk at Rs 300 per litre, Pulses at Rs 500 per kg: PM Slams UPA Regime Over Inflation

PM Modi said if the previous government was in power then people would be getting milk at Rs 300 per litre and pulses at Rs 500 per kg. We have been making efforts to contain inflation and will continue to do, he said.

-PM Modi Attacks ‘INDIA’ Alliance

Advertisement

PM Modi said the group of ‘parvarvaadi’ and corrupt people have changed the name of their group but intentions remain the same.

“When the country is progressing, some people are having a problem. Those people don’t have anything to do with the aspirations and expectations of the people. They are irritated when they see the dreams of people have come true. That’s why you have these ‘parvarvaadi’ and corrupt people who have changed the name of their group. Faces, sins, habits, all are the same but the group’s name has been changed," he said.

- PM Modi inaugurated multiple development works in Rajkot.

Advertisement

- PM Modi inaugurates Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat. He inspected the newly constructed airport.

- PM Modi Brings Out New Slogan, Says ‘Corruption, Quit India’, ‘Appeasement, Quit India’

PM Modi said that like Mahatma Gandhi said ‘Quit India’ during the Independence movement, today’s mantra is “Corruption, Quit India", “Parivarvaad, Quit India", and “Appeasement, Quit India", adding that only this mantra will turn work in turning the tables on INDIA alliance.

Advertisement

- Changing Names, A New Strategy of the Oppn: PM Modi

Changing names is the new strategy employed by the Opposition, said Prime Minister Modi.

Advertisement

He said that now they have changed their names from UPA to INDIA, a long name which aims at making people forget their deeds. He said East India Company, the Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), all had ‘India’ in their names. He took a swipe at how SIMI changed its name to Popular Front of India (PFI).

People might change names, but their deeds remain the same, the PM said.

- PM Modi Says Removing Congress is Only Solution Saving Rajasthan’s Youths

The Prime Minister said that the capable and smart youths of Rajasthan are being ruined by the Congress government, in the context of paper leak udyog. He added that officials of the state government itself are being named as the Paper leak mafia. “We have to remove Congress, to save the youths of the Rajasthan," he added.

- Congress Is Synonymous to ‘Loot ki Dukaan, Jhoot la Bazaar’, Says PM Modi

Taking a jibe at the Congress government, PM Modi said that ‘Loot ki dukaan, Jhoot ka bazaar’ is synonymous to them, adding that they wasted money and water.

He said that the newest product of this dukaan (shop) is Rajasthan’s red diary, adding that, this diary has records of Congress’ black deeds and if it comes out in the public, then several congress leaders will be exposed.

He said that the BJP government ensured that every house gets tap water for which the Jal Jeevan Mission was started. He said that water connection has reached over nine crore new families.

He said that Rajasthan is way behind in the Har Ghar Jal Yojana.

- BJP Govt Gave Twice the Funds to Rajasthan in Comparison to Congress

He said that be it tax benefits or central government grants, the BJP government has sent way more funds than the Congress government.

Previously, he said, the Congress government had sent merely Rs 1 lakh crore as central government grant whereas the BJP sent out about Rs 4 lakh crore.

- PM Modi Thanks Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot; Wishes Him Well

Mentioning the absence of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot from the event, PM Modi said that the former could not attend due to some issue in his legs. Prime Minister wished the CM well and thanked him for all his work in the state.

- Medical Education Will be Possible in National Language, Says PM Modi

PM Modi said that earlier Rajasthan had only ten medical colleges in total, but now it has 35 medical colleges. He said that now people won’t have to travel to Jaipur or Delhi for treatments.

He added that the government has made provisions for medical education to be in the national language. He said that ‘not knowing English’ would no more be an obstacle for anyone who wants to become a doctor.

- Over Rs 2,60,000 Crore Directly Transferred to Farmers’ Accounts

PM Modi said that with the 14th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), a total of over Rs 2,60,000 crore has been directly transferred to the farmers’ accounts.

“Today, 1,25,000 PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) centres have started in the country," he said, adding that the PMKSKs will help the nations’ farmers get all the advance information about agriculture.

- PM Modi Reaches Rajasthan’s Sikar; Inaugurates Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Sikar, Rajasthan and inaugurated several development projects today.

Exciting Initiatives in Rajasthan

A statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the PM will lay the foundation stone and devote several various development projects to the nation in a public programme in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Thursday morning.

In the state which will be going to Assembly polls later this year, he will also be launching a new variety of Urea which is coated with sulphur, namely Urea Gold. During this launch, the PM will dedicate one lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PKSMKs) to the country.

The PMO release said that Urea Gold will be a solution to sulphur deficiencies in the soil, adding that the fertiliser is better efficient and economical. This sulphur coated urea will also improve the efficiency of nitrogen use in plants, crop quality, and reduce fertiliser consumption.

PM Modi will also launch the entry of 1,500 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This will help fulfil the goal to empower FPOs with access to digital marketing, online transactions, Business-to-business (B2B) and Business-to-customer (B2C) transactions. The ONDC will also help activate the growth of logistics in rural areas.

The 14th instalment amount of Rs 17,000 crores under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) programme will also be released through direct transfers to more than 8.5 crore beneficiaries.

PM Modi will inaugurate five new medical colleges across Rajasthan, namely at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar. Further adding to Rajasthan’s public health system, he will lay the foundation stone for seven new medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, and Tonk.

In the education sector, he will be the inaugurating six new Eklavya Model Residential schools in Udaipur, Partapgarh, Banswara, and Dungarpur districts. The tribal population in these districts will also benefit from these schools. Kendriya Vidyalaya Tivri in Jodhpur will also be launched by the PM at the event.

PM Modi Gujarat Visit Itinerary

Following the events in Rajasthan, PM Modi will reach Gujarat’s Rajkot where he will inaugurate the state’s first Greenfield International Airport. He will be taking a walkthrough of the greenfield airport, which has been developed at a cost of over Rs 1,400 crores and a total land area of over 2,500 acres.

Later, he will be starting off several developmental projects at the Race Course Ground in Rajkot. The projects he will launch are worth over Rs 860 crore.

On July 28, he will inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ at Mahatma Mandir in the state capital, Gandhinagar. He also will be addressing a public gathering afterwards.

The theme of the Semicon India 2023 conference is ‘Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem’, which aims at bringing together several global leaders from industry, academia and research institutions.

The PMO release said that the conference will showcase the nation’s semiconductor strategy and policy which is key to turn India into a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and developing technology.