Semicon India 2023: Bharat Never Disappoints, Says PM; Top Officials from Micron, Foxconn in Attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, said “Bharat never disappoints anyone" during his address at the ‘Semicon India 2023’ exhibition on the semiconductor industry at the Mahatma Mandir convention center in Gandhinagar on Friday. Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, and other prominent companies participated in the event, showcasing India’s significant progress in nurturing a global semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem.
- Addressing the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Many Indian, foreign, and startup companies came to participate in Semicon India. Bharat never disappoints anyone; you have only opportunities in 21st-century India."
- PM Modi said, “The relations with industry, experts and policymakers get updated through Semicon India. I believe that this is crucial for the synchronisation of our relations."
- “Our share has increased multifold in the global manufacturing sector. We are making the best mobile phones in India and exporting them as well. There is a relation between the 4th industrial revolution and India’s aspirations. Extreme poverty is eradicating at speed in India," Prime Minister Modi said.
- “We were offering incentives as part of the Semicon India programme. It has been increased, and now technology firms will get 50 per cent financial assistance to set up semiconductor manufacturing facilities (in India)," PM Modi said.
- The Prime Minister said the India is working on a wide roadmap together with “friendly countries." “We are taking special efforts to create a semiconductor ecosystem in India," he said, adding that the country recently approved the ‘National Quantum Mission’ and is going to introduce the Nation Research Foundation Bill in Parliament.
- PM Modi said, “Investors trust India because here we have a stable, responsible, and reform-oriented government. Three hundred colleges have been identified where there will be a separate course on semiconductors."
- “India’s growing neo-middle class is the powerhouse of the country’s aspirations. We need to build chip-making ecosystem in the country and I am confident that whosoever works on this will quickly will get the ‘first mover advantage’, the Prime Minister said.
- He also appealed to the youth to visit the exhibition and get to understand about the new technology of semiconductors."
- Ahead of the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Modi was seen visiting stalls at the exhibition.
- Speaking at the event, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “PM Modi has driven reforms in sector after sector. As a result, from 10th position in the global league of nations in 2014, India today ranks as the fifth largest economy in the world. And in his third term, PM Modi’s vision and policies will lead India to join the top three economies of the world." “Every sector needs semiconductors and that is why, it is important to develop the semiconductor industry for an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.
- Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI said: “Throughout my career, I have been asked whether India is ready to be part of the global semiconductor industry. Today, I can say - the journey has begun. For the first time, geopolitics, domestic policies, and private sector capacity are aligned in India’s favor to become a player in semiconductor production."
- “The current semiconductor industry is likely to grow to a $1 trillion industry. India would be the next powerhouse in semiconductors in Asia," Ajit Manocha added.
- Prabhu Raja, President of the Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials, said, “With the strong vision of PM Modi to develop manufacturing, India is poised to play an important role in the global semiconductor industry. We firmly believe this is India’s time to shine. No company or country can overcome challenges in the sector alone. It’s time for a collaborative partnership in this sector. This new collaborative model can provide us with a catalyst in the sector. I would like to thank you for considering us a valuable partner in India’s semiconductor vision."
- Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, “I thank PM Modi for your vision to make India a global hub for semiconductors. Micron is committed to building a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Gujarat. We estimate that our project in Gujarat will create nearly 5000 direct jobs and an additional 15,000 jobs in the community. We are hopeful that this investment will help catalyze other investments in the sector. Prime Minister, your support for the semiconductor industry and workforce development has fostered an environment of innovation and business growth that is already creating strong results. Digital India and Make in India are creating a truly transformative energy that will continue to drive positive progress."
- The Prime Minister will address the mega event, which aims to provide valuable insights into cutting-edge chip-making technologies and innovations, bringing together major players from the semiconductor and technology industry.
- According to the PMO statement, the theme of the conference is ‘Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem,’ and it will focus on ways to bring together global leaders from the industry, academia and research institutions.
- Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar were scheduled to be present at the event.
- “Semicon India, a prestigious national-level event, promises to be a catalyst for the semiconductor industry’s progress through invaluable networking, technology demonstrations, and lucrative business prospects. With a strong focus on innovation, participation, and growth, this event holds immense significance in shaping the future of the semiconductor industry in both India and Gujarat," an official statement said.
- The main goal of the exhibition is to educate visitors about the complex semiconductor manufacturing process and the remarkable progress achieved in the evolving industry, according to the statement. Notably, US President Joe Biden announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art semiconductor assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) facility in India by Micron Technology Inc. during Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to Washington.
- Renowned leaders in the semiconductor chip, display fab, chip design, and assembly industries will convene to discuss the burgeoning prospects in India. Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, Sanjay Mehrotra, President, and CEO of Micron Technology, and Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, will also be present during the event, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
- The Gujarat government has introduced the Semiconductor Policy (2022-2027) as a strategic initiative, demonstrating its dedication to promoting rapid and inclusive growth in the domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing sector.
- Micron, a leading computer storage chip manufacturer, has revealed its intention to establish a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat, involving a significant investment of USD 2.75 billion (approximately Rs 22,540 crore).
- The second edition of the event is being held in Gujarat, following the successful first edition held in Bengaluru last year.
- Gujarat had previously won the Rs 1.54 lakh crore Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project, but the joint venture between the two entities fell apart this year. According to reports, the firms are expected to pitch for separate projects.
- In 2008, at the Vibrant Gujarat summit, Hindustan Semiconductors and Manufacturing Company (HSMC) had proposed to set up a Rs 30,000 crore unit on 700 acres at Prantij in North Gujarat, according to an Indian Express article.
- In February 2014, the Government of India gave approval for setting up a Semiconductor Wafer Fabrication (FAB) manufacturing facility at Prantij at a cost of Rs 29,013 crore. M/s HSMC Technologies India Pvt Ltd along with ST Microelectronics and Silterra Malaysia Sdn. Bhd were expected to set up this unit. However, the project could not materialize despite the state government providing land and the Centre giving the necessary approvals, it said.
(With inputs from PTI)
first published: July 28, 2023, 08:54 IST
last updated: July 28, 2023, 15:20 IST