Odisha: PM Modi Visits Train Crash Site in Balasore, Meets Injured Passengers At Hospital | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the site of the Balasore train accident on Saturday afternoon to take stock of the situation. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to the spot where 288 people lost their lives in the train tragedy.

At the site of the mishap, PM Modi reviewed relief works that are underway. He interacted with local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials. He emphasised on ‘Whole of Government’ approach to mitigate this monumental tragedy.

The PM spoke to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from the site and asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families. He also said that special care must be taken to ensure that the bereaved families don’t face inconvenience and those affected keep getting assistance they require.

The PM flew to Balasore after holding a meeting in New Delhi to take stock of the situation after the deadly train crash on Friday evening.

“People who have lost their lives. This is a painful incident. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. The government stands with families who have lost their loved ones in the accident. This is a very serious incident for the government. Instructions have been given for probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently and will not be spared," he said.

The Prime Minister thanked the Odisha government and officials who helped people with whatever resources they had at their disposal.

“I also thank local people who worked throughout the night whether it is blood donation or help in the rescue operation. We could speed up rescue operations with their help. The railway has put in all its resources into rescue and relief operations and is also working towards track restoration.

In this hour of grief, I visited the accident site and met the injured victims at the hospital. I don’t have words to express pain. God may bless us so we come out of this grief," he said.

Earlier today PM Modi chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the train mishap in Odisha. Aspects relating to rescue, relief and medical attention to those affected were discussed in the review meeting.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also visited the accident site.

As many as 261 people were killed and 900 injured in a three-way train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter and announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries. Various state governments also announced relief packages for those affected.

PM Modi announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the victims of the deadly train crash and Rs 50,000 for those who are injured.

“An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.